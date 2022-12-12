ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Young Republican group welcomes another insurrection

By Sarah K. Burris
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAkop_0jfPm4nF00

Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud march in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) promised that if she were in charge of Jan. 6, people would have been more armed and dangerous, other speakers at the Young Republicans gala in New York City talked about the next civil war.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremism throughout the United States, cited the speech from the Young republican president Gavin Wax, who told the Upper East side gala, "We want to cross the Rubicon. We want total war. We must be prepared to do battle in every arena. In the media. In the courtroom. At the ballot box. And in the streets."

"This is the only language the left understands. The language of pure and unadulterated power," Wax also said.

Hatewatch reporters were on hand to observe as white nationalists Peter and Lyndia Brimelow of VDARE met with Steve Bannon and Donald Trump Jr., where they took selfies.

"Republicans publicly lauded members of an Austrian political party founded by World War II-era German Nazi party members," said the SPLC observers. Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer joked with "racist political operative Jack Posobiec," the site said. Posobiec was the one who spread the false Pizzagate conspiracy. Newsweek has grown increasingly friendly to extremists over the past several years as Hammer invited Posobiec onto his podcast. Though lately, he's been more supportive of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over Donald Trump.

"Republican speakers repeatedly voiced an anti-democracy, authoritarian ideology, and extremists in the audience cheered wildly," wrote the SPLC. "White nationalists such as the Brimelows of VDARE and leaders from extreme far-right European parties like Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD), whom German officials placed under surveillance for their ties to extremism, and Austrian Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, FPÖ), ate and drank in the same room as newly elected Republican congresspeople, such as Long Island and Queens-based George Santos, Georgia-based Mike Collins and Florida-based Cory Mills."

Comments / 361

Jeff Everett
3d ago

If people don't like things the way they are then vote the opposition out of office. People complain and riot but keep voting the same party into power . Insanity.

Reply(2)
19
jeff pickner
3d ago

they have been practicing, look at the sub station attacks,still if it came down to it there are more Americans than right wingers so the cult would lose and pay with their lives

Reply(28)
35
richard willams
3d ago

republican party has made a mess of this country they don't care about america they are nothing and will do nothing for this country that's good

Reply(2)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy