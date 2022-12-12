ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Northern Michigan winery invites you to Sip, Soup, Ski this winter

SUTTONS BAY, MI - If you love wine-tasting but also want to turn it into a winter adventure, a Northern Michigan winery is inviting people to come Sip, Soup, and Ski with them in January and February. Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is expanding its popular winter soup and wine pairings by working with a local adventure outfitter that will rent out cross-country skis and bring them to the tasting room door.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

How Much Has Downtown Traverse City Changed In 15 Years?

Back in December of 2007, Ticker sister publication the Traverse City Business News spotlighted the “Downtown Die-Hards,” six businesses that had called downtown Traverse City home for at least 25 years. From downtown’s oldest business (Votruba Leather Goods, which first opened its doors in 1874) to other longtime staples, the article explored shop owners’ perspectives on what made downtown special, circa 2007, and how it had transformed across the lifespans of their establishments.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
mlivingnews.com

The Delamar in Traverse City

The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?

For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

Leelanau Home Sales Drop, But Average Price Skyrockets

Residential real estate sales continue to drop across the region, with 211 homes sold last month compared with 274 in November 2021 and 350 in November 2020. That decline was particularly evident in Leelanau County. Last month’s total of 19 homes sold was only half of November 2021’s total of 38 and far below the 58 sold in November 2020. But prices continue to escalate, with a volume last month of $15,133,400, producing an average sale price of $796,494. The total dollar volume for November 2021 was $20,868,550, for an average of $549,172.
leelanauticker.com

Roundabouts, Non-Motorized Paths, And A Rebuild Of Leland's Main Street: MDOT Projects On Tap For Leelanau County

Last week, Leelanau Ticker sister publication the Traverse City Ticker highlighted the slate of road construction projects that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has planned for the Traverse City area over the next five years. Today, we’re taking a look at MDOT projects that will impact the roads of Leelanau County between now and 2027. The projects will touch most major highways in Leelanau County, including M-22, M-72, and M-109, and will represent nearly $23 million of investment into key local thoroughfares – potentially adding everything from roundabouts to new non-motorized pathways along the way.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
OLD MISSION, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man

Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI

