Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
VOICE Club welcomes Purdue Extension ACTS graduates
Six Hamilton County youth join fight for smoke-free air. Leaders are made, not born. That is exactly what Purdue University Extension in Hamilton County is doing. “A Chance To Serve” (ACTS) is a community youth leadership program that places youth on local boards and committees after participating in a series of five day-long leadership training sessions. Purdue Extension Hamilton County partners with local community leaders to provide an opportunity for the youth to participate and be active members on boards and committees.
Current Publishing
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
readthereporter.com
Nick Gomillion announces run for Noblesville Common Council
Sixteen-year resident Nick Gomillion has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council At-Large in 2023. After serving as vice president of his homeowners’ association and volunteering at several local non-profits addressing hunger, adolescent support, and jobs for veterans, Gomillion says he has decided it’s time to get involved in the leadership of this community that he loves.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County conducting water availability study
Hamilton County is currently conducting a water availability study that will produce new information about how water moves to wells and streams in the area. The county plans to use the findings from the study to make strategic decisions moving forward. One of the more unique aspects of the study...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial 2023 events calendar released online
The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has announced the official 2023 Bicentennial event lineup. Upwards of 45 one-of-a-kind events funded by the Bicentennial’s grant program are set to take place over 12 festive months to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. In addition, a traveling exhibit will be available to the public at more than 25 locations around the county.
readthereporter.com
Salvation Army of Central Indiana kicks off five-day Angel Tree distribution
5,000 local children to receive Christmas gifts through annual program. Tuesday was the first of five distribution days for The Salvation Army’s expansive Angel Tree program, which will serve around 5,000 children from across central Indiana this Christmas. Distribution space through Friday has been generously donated by the Angel...
readthereporter.com
White Chapel Church in Carmel invites you to live Nativity display
White Chapel Church, 5155 E. 116th St., Carmel, invites you to its live Nativity to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and again on Christmas Eve. There will also be a petting zoo, hot drinks, and the singing of Christmas hymns. Following the live Nativity on Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. Learn more at WhiteChapelCarmel.com.
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
readthereporter.com
Seven nonprofits each awarded $10,000 as 2022 Arago Honors recipients
Program of the Meridian Foundation celebrates innovation in Indy-area nonprofit community. Indianapolis-based Meridian Foundation announced Monday that seven nonprofits have been named 2022 Arago Honor recipients. The program awards $10,000 in unrestricted funds to nonprofits that demonstrate their innovative practices, large or small, are leading to significant community change. Honorees...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
readthereporter.com
Santa Claus came to town!
The Main Elf himself came to visit youngsters this past Sunday at Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. The children brought their letters and handed them directly to Santa, and he even read them on the spot. Joining Mr. Claus was his friend Timothy J. Ingersoll, an animator at DreamWorks and Disney. While there, Ingersoll drew caricatures of the kids with Santa Claus.
Fox 59
Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday
From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
Fox 59
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions collect for Salvation Army
The Noblesville Lions on Dec. 10 collected donations for the Salvation Army at Walmart. Supporting the Salvation Army has been a Lion activity for the past few years. The Noblesville Noon Kiwanis worked the morning hours, and the Lions worked the afternoon hours. (From left) Susie Long, Lions Steve Shaw, Jen Carr, Dale Unger, and George Long.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Carmel, Indiana
Often listed among the best places to live in the States, Carmel is a small town in the Nine-County Region of Indiana, just north of Indianapolis. Despite lying just to the north of the capital Indianapolis, it boasts loads of scenic parks and nature spots with the community also being known for its happening arts and design district.
Plainfield Community Middle School employee hit by car while monitoring crosswalk
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An employee was hit and taken to the hospital at Plainfield Community Middle School Wednesday morning. The school said an employee that helps with crosswalk monitoring was hit by a vehicle. Emergency responders were called and the employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution....
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Comments / 0