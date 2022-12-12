Read full article on original website
mlivingnews.com
The Delamar in Traverse City
The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
traverseticker.com
How Much Has Downtown Traverse City Changed In 15 Years?
Back in December of 2007, Ticker sister publication the Traverse City Business News spotlighted the “Downtown Die-Hards,” six businesses that had called downtown Traverse City home for at least 25 years. From downtown’s oldest business (Votruba Leather Goods, which first opened its doors in 1874) to other longtime staples, the article explored shop owners’ perspectives on what made downtown special, circa 2007, and how it had transformed across the lifespans of their establishments.
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
My North.com
Find Heated Tents & Cozy Adventures this Winter Up North
Head to Iron Fish Distillery’s Base Camp in Thompsonville for can’t-miss food and drink, heated tent rentals and a nearby snowy adventure. Learn more about this winter adventure below or grab our December issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine for this cozy getaway + THREE more. This...
leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Home Sales Drop, But Average Price Skyrockets
Residential real estate sales continue to drop across the region, with 211 homes sold last month compared with 274 in November 2021 and 350 in November 2020. That decline was particularly evident in Leelanau County. Last month’s total of 19 homes sold was only half of November 2021’s total of 38 and far below the 58 sold in November 2020. But prices continue to escalate, with a volume last month of $15,133,400, producing an average sale price of $796,494. The total dollar volume for November 2021 was $20,868,550, for an average of $549,172.
leelanauticker.com
Roundabouts, Non-Motorized Paths, And A Rebuild Of Leland's Main Street: MDOT Projects On Tap For Leelanau County
Last week, Leelanau Ticker sister publication the Traverse City Ticker highlighted the slate of road construction projects that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has planned for the Traverse City area over the next five years. Today, we’re taking a look at MDOT projects that will impact the roads of Leelanau County between now and 2027. The projects will touch most major highways in Leelanau County, including M-22, M-72, and M-109, and will represent nearly $23 million of investment into key local thoroughfares – potentially adding everything from roundabouts to new non-motorized pathways along the way.
traverseticker.com
What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?
For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
Michigan’s housing market is in crisis. Climate change could make it worse.
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. For three years Ethan Hornacek has been shopping for a house in his hometown. Unfortunately for him, his hometown is Traverse City – one of the state’s most desired cities in one of the fastest growing counties.
Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules
PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals
Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
UpNorthLive.com
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
WWMTCw
MSP asks drivers to be careful after three deadly pedestrian crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a third deadly pedestrian crash in less than two weeks, state police are asking all of us to be better and more responsible drivers, especially with some of the conditions that come with this time of year. Every time we get in our cars, turn...
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition
Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn man dead after being hit by car
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Woman’s Death After Body Found in Haring Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Haring Township. At this time, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no identification of the woman or her cause of death as they are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
