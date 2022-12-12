EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is always quick to remind people he’s an eternal optimist, thinking the best-case scenario in every situation. That’s why it wasn’t necessarily so stunning to hear the New York Jets coach declare after his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that the squads would meet again — in the playoffs. Saleh is also a realist. He knows in order for the Jets to snap their 11-year postseason drought, which is the NFL’s longest active skid, they’ve got plenty more winning to do. And it needs to start Sunday at MetLife Stadium against a roaring Detroit Lions squad that has won five of its past six.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO