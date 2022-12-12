Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii
Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM...
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most popular state for vacations
FloridaRentals came out with their study on the most popular states for a vacation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!. And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot. Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and the response cost about $2M
More than a third of Oahu’s accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Ethiopian runners win big at 50th Honolulu Marathon
Asayech Ayalew Bere, left in the haku lei, won the women's race and finished fourth overall at the 50th Honolulu Marathon. Abebech Afework Bekele, right, was the runner-up and finished fifth overall. (Dec. 11, 2022) The Honolulu Marathon celebrated its 50th year on Sunday as thousands of runners took part...
hawaiireporter.com
For the future of Hawaii, learn more about the Jones Act
Joe Kent, left, posed a question to Colin Grabow about the Jones Act during a forum last week on Maui. Photo by Sean Mitsui. As you might have heard, the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii hosted two forums on the Jones Act last week on how we can make the Jones Act work for everyone.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Waikoloa man is in stable condition after suffering a shark bite Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii Island police, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay about 8:15 a.m. when the 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso. Witnesses said the man...
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Don’t be alarmed by sirens at Tripler Hospital Wednesday
HONOLULU (kHON2) — The Army will be testing sirens at Tripler Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Surrounding communities may hear the sirens as well as alerts on the Giant Voice system. The U.S. Army Garrison said the tests will start at 2 p.m. and should end by 2:30 p.m.
news3lv.com
Recovered Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada statue to take a year to repair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada were able to recover their beloved statue, and now it's going to take about a year to get it back in its prime condition. The statue, known as "Grace" by the Girl Scouts, is waiting to be shipped to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Comments / 0