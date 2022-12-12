ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
SEATTLE, WA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!. And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot. Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Ethiopian runners win big at 50th Honolulu Marathon

Asayech Ayalew Bere, left in the haku lei, won the women's race and finished fourth overall at the 50th Honolulu Marathon. Abebech Afework Bekele, right, was the runner-up and finished fifth overall. (Dec. 11, 2022) The Honolulu Marathon celebrated its 50th year on Sunday as thousands of runners took part...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

For the future of Hawaii, learn more about the Jones Act

Joe Kent, left, posed a question to Colin Grabow about the Jones Act during a forum last week on Maui. Photo by Sean Mitsui. As you might have heard, the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii hosted two forums on the Jones Act last week on how we can make the Jones Act work for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
HONOLULU, HI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
