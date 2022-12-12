ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Porterville Recorder

Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -149, Ducks +128; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has gone...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL Conference Glance

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
DETROIT, MI
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 7 (Foligno), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 2-10-5_17. Minnesota 7-11-4_22. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
ARIZONA STATE
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

MINNESOTA (88) Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
Denver 141, Washington 128

Denver 141, Washington 128

WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
DENVER, CO
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

ATLANTA (124) Hunter 6-14 9-10 25, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Capela 8-10 0-0 16, Griffin 6-9 0-0 15, Young 6-15 6-7 19, Okongwu 4-8 7-8 15, Culver 1-2 0-0 2, J.Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 6-14 2-2 17, Forrest 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 44-88 24-27 124. ORLANDO (135) Banchero 6-16...
ATLANTA, GA

