Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster's Andy Warwick cited for Manu Tuilagi head clash
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster. Ulster prop Andy Warwick could miss Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against defending champions La Rochelle after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during the 39-0 defeat by Sale Sharks.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live
A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...
