BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster's Andy Warwick cited for Manu Tuilagi head clash

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster. Ulster prop Andy Warwick could miss Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against defending champions La Rochelle after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during the 39-0 defeat by Sale Sharks.
BBC

Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live

A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...

