Every time the Indiana Pacers look like they are down, they pop back up. Early in the season, they were 1-4. They then won four of their next five. They lost four game in a stretch of five on a recent road trip only to bounce back and topple the Warriors and Wizards in a four-day span. The Pacers have always found a way to keep themselves afloat.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO