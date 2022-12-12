Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens
Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -149, Ducks +128; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has gone...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 7 (Foligno), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 2-10-5_17. Minnesota 7-11-4_22. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win
Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver 4, Calgary 3
Calgary2100—3 Vancouver won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 21 (Ekman-Larsson, Miller), 1:14. 2, Vancouver, Garland 5 (Myers, Hoglander), 1:48. 3, Calgary, Backlund 6 (Ruzicka, Dube), 9:40 (pp). 4, Calgary, Mangiapane 7 (Kadri, Dube), 16:09. Second Period_5, Calgary, Lewis 6 (Markstrom, Weegar), 3:51. 6, Vancouver, Dries 3 (Kuzmenko, Hoglander),...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
MINNESOTA (88) Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
Porterville Recorder
Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 141, Washington 128
WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
Comments / 0