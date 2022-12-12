Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Prince William and Kate share adorable Christmas card with their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a brand new family photo with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This year's Christmas card from Kate and Wills was taken earlier this year in Norfolk by photographer Matt Porteous. In the sweet photo of the family-of-five, beaming...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Body Language Hinted at ‘Conscious Decision’ to ‘Relax’ Their ‘Hands off Policy’ After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left
An expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language changed as they eased up on their 'hands off policy' in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's leaving.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Kate Middleton's Curtsies Go Viral After Meghan Markle 'Blunder'
Meghan was accused of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II when she re-enacted a curtsy during the Sussexes recent Netflix documentary.
Harper's Bazaar
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video included in...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Not Lose Titles—Nearly Half of U.S.
King Charles III should resist longstanding calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles, almost half of Americans said in Newsweek polling.
Every Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lili in ‘Harry and Meghan’ Documentary
Inside their world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered fans never-before-seen glimpses of their children throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, and the duke, 38, pulled back the curtain on their lives — both before and after their royal exit — in the eye-opening documentary, which dropped its first three […]
Christmas Might Be Chilly For the Royals This Year, But They're Reportedly Still Exchanging Gifts Between the Kids
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has the royals feeling chillier than ever toward one another, but in the spirit of the holiday season, the Sussex children will still be exchanging Christmas gifts with the Wales children regardless of the frostiness between their parents. According to The Sunday Times, per Cosmopolitan, Harry and Meghan have “dispatched gifts” for George, Charlotte, and Louis, and William and Kate “will not deprive” Archie and Lilibet of presents, although “there will be no presents exchanged between the adults.” They may be going through the motion for the sake of the kids,...
Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco are eight! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ’s twins celebrated their eighth birthday on Dec. 10. Doting mom Charlene took to her personal Instagram to commemorate their special day with a touching tribute featuring photos of her son and daughter. ...
King Charles Embarrasses 'Buff' Prince William in Resurfaced Clip
The king invited his son to show off his "buff credentials" after hearing that it was a compliment at a British Sub-Aqua Club event in 2014.
New festive photos of the Princess of Wales released
Sparkling in sequins! The Princess of Wales looks festive in new photos shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday. The pictures were released ahead of the royal’s second annual Christmas carol service. RELATED: The Princess of Wales stuns in red at palace reception: Photos Catherine, wearing a shimmering...
Miss Universe Australia hits out at critics who slam her for not wanting children
The former Miss Universe Australia has called out critics who have a problem with her decision not to have children. Maria Thattil, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020, was plagued with hateful comments and messages after sharing that she has no intention of becoming a mum. It all...
Prince Harry and Meghan show different side to themselves when they thought cameras were off
Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to see a rare glimpse into their relationship during a sweet moment between filming an interview. Watch the adorable moment below:. Harry and Meghan can be seen giggling and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and make silly faces as they joke around and hold onto each other’s hands.
How much Mariah Carey earns every Christmas
It’s pretty much a fact at this point that Mariah Carey begins defrosting as soon as Halloween is over. Metaphorically, we mean. Her 1994 track ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is an absolute banger even almost 30 years after it was released, so it’s only natural that listeners want to know how much the singer rakes in every festive season.
Mum praised as she shares how to save hundreds for next year's Christmas
A mum is being praised by parents across TikTok after sharing how she plans to save hundreds of pounds for Christmas 2023. Kathryn Hibberd, who has been vlogging her family's lead-up to Christmas, revealed how she managed to put some money together before the holidays, and how she has already started for next year.
Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III
Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no...
‘Better Call Saul’ Producer Mark Johnson Partners with ViX+ and Exile Content for Spanish-language Series, ‘Amen’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Academy and Emmy award-winning producer Mark Johnson whose credits include acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” and Oscar-winning pic “Rainman,” is venturing into his first-ever Spanish-language series, partnering with TelevisaUnivison’s premium streamer ViX+ and LA-based Exile Content on the Church scandal dramatic series, “Amen” (a working title). Now in development, the upcoming ViX+ Original limited series will be produced under the banner of Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO), TelevisaUnivision’s premium content division, which has made such notable titles as “Un extraño enemigo,” “El candidato” and “Diablo guardian.” “Amen” tells the story of Father Marcial Maciel, the Mexican priest who was denounced...
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal
TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
