ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Prince William and Kate share adorable Christmas card with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a brand new family photo with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This year's Christmas card from Kate and Wills was taken earlier this year in Norfolk by photographer Matt Porteous. In the sweet photo of the family-of-five, beaming...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
SheKnows

Christmas Might Be Chilly For the Royals This Year, But They're Reportedly Still Exchanging Gifts Between the Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has the royals feeling chillier than ever toward one another, but in the spirit of the holiday season, the Sussex children will still be exchanging Christmas gifts with the Wales children regardless of the frostiness between their parents. According to The Sunday Times, per Cosmopolitan, Harry and Meghan have “dispatched gifts” for George, Charlotte, and Louis, and William and Kate “will not deprive” Archie and Lilibet of presents, although “there will be no presents exchanged between the adults.” They may be going through the motion for the sake of the kids,...
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco are eight! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ’s twins celebrated their eighth birthday on Dec. 10. Doting mom Charlene took to her personal Instagram to commemorate their special day with a touching tribute featuring photos of her son and daughter. ...
HOLAUSA

New festive photos of the Princess of Wales released

Sparkling in sequins! The Princess of Wales looks festive in new photos shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday. The pictures were released ahead of the royal’s second annual Christmas carol service. RELATED: The Princess of Wales stuns in red at palace reception: Photos Catherine,﻿ wearing a shimmering...
Tyla

How much Mariah Carey earns every Christmas

It’s pretty much a fact at this point that Mariah Carey begins defrosting as soon as Halloween is over. Metaphorically, we mean. Her 1994 track ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is an absolute banger even almost 30 years after it was released, so it’s only natural that listeners want to know how much the singer rakes in every festive season.
Tyla

Mum praised as she shares how to save hundreds for next year's Christmas

A mum is being praised by parents across TikTok after sharing how she plans to save hundreds of pounds for Christmas 2023. Kathryn Hibberd, who has been vlogging her family's lead-up to Christmas, revealed how she managed to put some money together before the holidays, and how she has already started for next year.
RadarOnline

Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III

Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Producer Mark Johnson Partners with ViX+ and Exile Content for Spanish-language Series, ‘Amen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Academy and Emmy award-winning producer Mark Johnson whose credits include acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” and Oscar-winning pic “Rainman,” is venturing into his first-ever Spanish-language series, partnering with TelevisaUnivison’s premium streamer ViX+ and LA-based Exile Content on the Church scandal dramatic series, “Amen” (a working title). Now in development, the upcoming ViX+ Original limited series will be produced under the banner of Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO), TelevisaUnivision’s premium content division, which has made such notable titles as “Un extraño enemigo,” “El candidato” and “Diablo guardian.” “Amen” tells the story of Father Marcial Maciel, the Mexican priest who was denounced...
Distractify

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal

TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Tyla

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy