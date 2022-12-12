Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has the royals feeling chillier than ever toward one another, but in the spirit of the holiday season, the Sussex children will still be exchanging Christmas gifts with the Wales children regardless of the frostiness between their parents. According to The Sunday Times, per Cosmopolitan, Harry and Meghan have “dispatched gifts” for George, Charlotte, and Louis, and William and Kate “will not deprive” Archie and Lilibet of presents, although “there will be no presents exchanged between the adults.” They may be going through the motion for the sake of the kids,...

1 DAY AGO