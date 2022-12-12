I'm going to be honest with you: I'm writing this piece because I'm broke. At the time of writing, I have £5 to my name and a bundle of debt from various life happenings in the past few years, including a relationship that ended which required me to take on the financial burden, moving cities and, of course, COVID. The interest on it all is crippling me. After the increase in rent, travel costs and bills, I’ve been getting by on a maximum of £40 a week for months, which – to give some context – is £3 more than a weekly discounted travel card in London. It's not a great state of affairs.

