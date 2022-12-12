Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bradford: Inflation pressures to cost city £58m - council leader
Inflationary pressures will cost Bradford an extra £58m next year, according to the council's leader. Labour's Susan Hinchcliffe said the authority had no choice but to raise council tax and cut some services. It would also have to use almost £30m of its cash reserves to deliver a balanced...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Woman, 29, is found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by heartbroken friends who she was celebrating a hen do with
A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by devastated friends who she was celebrating a hen do with. Kay Reed travelled from Redcar, North Yorkshire, to Liverpool via minibus on April 29 with a group of women who were all celebrating an upcoming wedding. The group spent...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman, but find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to help an unconscious person inside, only to discover it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to Soho's Laz Emporium in central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid
Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
BBC
Coventry trade site 'almost a no-go area' due to roadworks
Coventry traders say weeks of roadworks are putting off customers and creating a devastating impact on their livelihoods. Businesses at Arches Industrial Estate say footfall has plummeted since work started at Spon End in September. "It's almost a no-go area," claimed Tony Dicey, who runs car body shop Paint Junky...
NHS backlog is a crisis for Conservatives, but a chance for Labour
The worrying and in some cases dangerously long waits for NHS care now being faced by so many patients are a headache for the government, and a potential opportunity for the opposition. Stories about delays in getting an operation, hospital bed, GP appointment, ambulance or entry into an A&E unit...
BBC
Westminster council fighting public urination with 'splash back' paint
Revellers thinking of urinating in public could be given a nasty surprise after Soho's streets were painted with a special "splash back" substance. Westminster City Council has launched a campaign following complaints from residents. The council has spent £950,000 a year cleaning up after a spike in incidents since lockdown...
BBC
Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company. Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
BBC
Welsh government budget: What does it mean for me?
Public services face a "perfect storm of financial pressures", the Welsh government said as it unveiled its spending plans for next year. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said her £20bn budget would top up NHS funding and help vulnerable people through the cost of living crisis. But ministers have ruled...
BBC
Welsh shops and restaurants to get business rate help
Welsh shops, leisure venues, restaurants and bars will get extra help with business rates next year, matching support offered in England. Relief for the industries, which received significant help during the pandemic, will be increased from 50% to 75% from April. Wales will also follow England in freezing the rate...
Refinery29
Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?
I'm going to be honest with you: I'm writing this piece because I'm broke. At the time of writing, I have £5 to my name and a bundle of debt from various life happenings in the past few years, including a relationship that ended which required me to take on the financial burden, moving cities and, of course, COVID. The interest on it all is crippling me. After the increase in rent, travel costs and bills, I’ve been getting by on a maximum of £40 a week for months, which – to give some context – is £3 more than a weekly discounted travel card in London. It's not a great state of affairs.
Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024
Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
BBC
Solihull community's sorrow over fourth boy's death after lake fall
The fourth boy to die after being pulled from an icy lake at the weekend has led to an outpouring of emotion from the community gathering at the scene since his loss. The deaths of the three others - aged eight, 10 and 11 - were confirmed at the start of the week following events at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, near Solihull, on Sunday.
BBC
Nottingham placenta error hampered baby death probe - coroner
A coroner says an investigation into the death of a newborn baby at a hospital was compromised by the way the placenta was dealt with. Quinn Lias Parker was born at Nottingham's City Hospital in July 2021 but died two days later from multiple organ failure. It later emerged the...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Whitchurch slurry pit farmer death ruled as suicide
A retired farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Ninety-year-old John Charles Barnett's overturned mobility scooter was found at the edge of a slurry pit in January 2020, an inquest at Ruthin found. His body was found by a diver...
Tens of thousands of nurses prepare to strike in ‘tragic first’ for NHS
RCN chief says members are acting across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with a ‘very heavy heart’
Comments / 0