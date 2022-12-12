Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is Going to Perform Better Than Big Eyes (FLOW) and Flasko (HOT) in the Future?
The cryptocurrency market is slowly maturing. Crypto users are looking to invest in projects that offer interesting features and innovative use cases. While euphoria still plays a big part at the start of any project, it is its utility that takes the lead in a crypto’s long-term growth. That is precisely why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is all set to perform better than Big Eyes (BIG) and Flasko (FLSK). Here is everything you need to know about the future of the three cryptos.
bitcoinist.com
Total Shiba Inu Addresses Touches New High, Will SHIB Price Follow?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands a good amount of crypto investors’ attention despite losing so much of its value over the last year. This is evidenced by the continuous rise in the number of addresses that are holding the meme coin. Once again, the SHIB holder number has hit a new milestone as it crosses 3 million wallets.
bitcoinist.com
SmarterWorx Is Beating Inflation with a Fractionalized NFT Platform, While Memes Like Shiba Inu Rely Solely on Hype
Despite the significant potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize finance, most projects have turned into speculation assets. Such projects rely on hype to gain value and generate returns. Even then, bearish markets severely hurt such speculation tactics and may cause crypto projects to collapse. Eventually, if crypto is to realize the...
bitcoinist.com
Prioritize Buying into Rocketize, Ethereum, and Hedera to Maximize Gains during the Current Bear Market
Rocketize (JATO) is the latest crypto project that provides its users with numerous active and passive rewards for investing in the platform’s native JATO token. The bear market is a period in a regular crypto cycle with features such as cryptocurrency price plunges and reduced overall market investments. Thus, it is necessary to perform diligent research on cryptocurrency-related investments during a crypto crash.
bitcoinist.com
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In? A Look At 10 Years Of Performance
Bitcoin has been in existence for less than two decades but its performance has already cemented it as a formidable force to be reckoned with. Over the years, the digital asset has been able to outperform established asset classes multiple times, especially the bull market part of its cycles. Looking back, bitcoin’s yearly performance has also shown to point toward the bottom of the market. In this report, we take a look at the last decade of the performance of bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End
Data shows the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 might be looking to end on a more quiet note. Bitcoin Short-Term Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has been rather...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network (ORY), Mask Network (MASK), And Klaytn (KLAY) Will Be 2023’s Top Cryptos
The cryptocurrency market is a volatile one. It’s hard to predict what will happen in the future, but there are signs that the top coins will be Oryen Network (ORY), Mask Network (MASK), and Klaytn (KLAY). These are all cryptocurrencies that have been gaining popularity and attracting more investors. Let’s look at each of them and what it has to offer.
bitcoinist.com
Bulls Take The Lead As Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Recovers
Bitcoin investor sentiment had wavered following the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. This had sent market sentiment to one of its lowest points for the year 2022, falling deep into the ‘Extreme Fear’ territory. However, as the market has recovered with time, investors in the space have been able to take stock of losses and readjust, with the positive CPI report boosting the faith in the market. Now, sentiment has seen a marked uptick as bulls become stronger.
bitcoinist.com
Litecoin “Mega Whales” Now Hold 15.4% Of Supply, Highest Since June 2017
On-chain data shows the Litecoin “mega whales” now hold around 15.4% of the total supply, the highest value in more than five years. Litecoin Addresses With 1 Million Or More LTC Now Hold Highest Supply Share Since June 2017. According to data from analytics firm Santiment, LTC’s mega...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens and Solana Might Be Your Shield Fort as the Crypto Market Stumbles.
These last few days have been very challenging for most cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency market has lost another $20 billion in value as it worsens. Bitcoin has plummeted significantly, and all other cryptocurrencies have followed suit. The majority of coins have dropped drastically, and the overall atmosphere has to improve. With further reports of FTX-related disasters, it is unclear when things will return to normal.
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.58 Billion, Will He Buy Bitcoin Or Dogecoin?
For the fourth time this year, Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth billions. The crypto community is puzzling over whether and what implications this could have on his Bitcoin and Dogecoin holdings, or even Tesla’s BTC holdings. Musk sold $3.58 billion worth of shares from Monday to Wednesday,...
bitcoinist.com
Cosmos (ATOM) and Quant (QNT) Predicted 4x Returns Next Year, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set for 60x in December
Crypto markets are experiencing increased volatility. Geopolitical instability, higher interest rates and, and the FTX crash have all taken their toll on the market. Amidst this volatility, however, some cryptocurrencies are still experiencing significant returns. Three projects have been particularly popular with investors lately. Cosmos (ATOM) and Quant (QNT) are...
bitcoinist.com
Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron
The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
bitcoinist.com
PERSEUS Reveals its Roadmap to Users
Perseus token Built is a revolutionary advanced trading platform that will let users connect to the Binance API (more exchanges will be added in the future) and set up trades automatically, allowing them to make money while they sleep. Perseus informs its users and potential investors about its roadmap. It...
bitcoinist.com
Why is the Big Eyes Coin Selling Out Fast? Can It Deliver Better Returns Than Polkadot and Quant?
The cryptocurrency market has been flooded with many new tokens. Some of those tokens may replace today’s popular digital assets one day. The latest cryptocurrency news indicates that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may become the most popular meme token. Polkadot (DOT) and Quant (QNT) may also make the competition tougher for other well-established cryptos. Continue reading to find tokens that may help you to book huge profits in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Tokens and Memecoins to become market leaders: Metacade (MCADE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Crypto investing is often a game of narratives. If you can invest in projects that have the best narratives early on, you should see significant gains. Two of the biggest narratives for 2023 are Web3 gaming and the best memecoins. Shiba Inu is well-positioned to be a top-performing memecoin, and Metacade could be 2023’s breakout Web3 gaming project. We’ll tell you why below.
bitcoinist.com
Hear The Roar? Big Eyes Coin Could Make You Richer Than Litecoin And Dogecoin
In 2023, cryptocurrencies will become one of the most prevalent forms of digital currency. As a result, there has been a massive surge in their prices. Many live off this digital form of money as it becomes an increasingly valuable commodity. As the usage increases, online merchants and business owners accept cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange.
bitcoinist.com
CloudChain (CLDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC)...
bitcoinist.com
Can Rocketize Token Beat Solana in a Tug-Of-War?
It’s no secret that hundreds of currencies are constantly vying for the top position in the crypto market. Each coin’s worth is determined by a complex interplay of variables, some of which can only be assumed. Since the cryptocurrency market is so unpredictable, it is impossible to predict whether or not a particular coin will increase in value. Investing in the cryptocurrency market is sometimes compared to trying to forecast the weather.
bitcoinist.com
Christmas Drama As Users Flood Dogeliens’ Presale, While Cardano and ApeCoin Continue To Impress On The Cryptocurrency Market
Surges in the cryptocurrency market often mark Christmas and many major holidays. Most tokens increase in value due to increased usage/traffic, and presale events continue to boom. Dogeliens (DOGET) is no different, as the developers have put a user-friendly, utility-packed protocol together to ensure its users get the best of...
Comments / 0