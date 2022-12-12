For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!

