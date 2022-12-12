ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COMPLETE GAME: Snohomish at Monroe Girls 12/13/22

Complete game broadcast of Western Conference 3A Girls Basketball, the Snohomish Panthers meet the Monroe Bearcats, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Tom Lafferty and Joel Boyer are on the call. KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Jada Andresen, senior guard for the Panthers. She scored 34 points, 19 in the first quarter; went 10/18 from beyond the arc. Final Score: Snohomish 80, Monroe 38.
SNOHOMISH, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Class of 2023: Washington 4-Star Receiving Target Sets Commitment Date-Time

At one point in time 4-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons appeared to have eliminated the Huskies from the schools he was considering. To wrap up June’s big recruiting weekend, Lyons along with, 4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star OL Micah Banuelos, and 4-star athlete Vincent Holmes all visited Washington on the 24th. The Huskies were once thought to be a shoe-in for Banuelos but he eliminated them. However, UW received the pledge of Kienholz and Holmes that and many were expecting Lyons to join the other two but it never happened.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
SEATTLE, WA
FlurrySports

Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
SEATTLE, WA

