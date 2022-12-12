Read full article on original website
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
everettpost.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COMPLETE GAME: Snohomish at Monroe Girls 12/13/22
Complete game broadcast of Western Conference 3A Girls Basketball, the Snohomish Panthers meet the Monroe Bearcats, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Tom Lafferty and Joel Boyer are on the call. KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was Jada Andresen, senior guard for the Panthers. She scored 34 points, 19 in the first quarter; went 10/18 from beyond the arc. Final Score: Snohomish 80, Monroe 38.
SBLive's 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Curtis, Mount Si stay in top two spots; Federal Way moves up to No. 3 (Dec. 13)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 4A, votes were cast for 18 teams this week with some teams having started play last week while others will get going this week. Defending ...
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: O'Dea overtakes Garfield for top spot - barely (Dec. 13)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 2 Garfield received the most first-place votes with four, but O'Dea takes the No. ...
Rainier Beach High School basketball game evacuated, classes canceled due to threats
Spectators at a Rainier Beach High School junior varsity basketball game were evacuated Tuesday night because someone made threats to the campus, school officials said. A spokesperson with Seattle Public Schools told KIRO Newsradio students at wrestling practice, and after-school club events were also escorted off school grounds safety because of reported threats.
Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes: Huskies Keep Everyone Guessing with Manpower Use
For the final play of the University of Washington-Oregon football game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was put on the field in deep coverage. Yes, defense, not offense. Standing in his end zone, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore lined up at safety in a prevent defensive formation to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2023: Washington 4-Star Receiving Target Sets Commitment Date-Time
At one point in time 4-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons appeared to have eliminated the Huskies from the schools he was considering. To wrap up June’s big recruiting weekend, Lyons along with, 4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star OL Micah Banuelos, and 4-star athlete Vincent Holmes all visited Washington on the 24th. The Huskies were once thought to be a shoe-in for Banuelos but he eliminated them. However, UW received the pledge of Kienholz and Holmes that and many were expecting Lyons to join the other two but it never happened.
Lincoln Kienholz, nation's No. 13 quarterback, flips from Washington Huskies to Ohio State Buckeyes
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. And it left Ohio State without a signal-caller. Almost immediately Ryan Day and ...
Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii
Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs
Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
4-mile-long backup after pickup truck collides with semitruck in Renton
A serious collision on northbound Interstate 405 near Renton blocked most lanes of traffic on Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 3 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a pickup truck collided with the rear of a semitruck, just north of Northeast 30th Street, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Mercer Street. According to the officials, two buses that were transporting Navy personnel were involved in the crash. There were 18 people injured in the accident. They were treated...
