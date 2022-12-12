Read full article on original website
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
13abc.com
Baby elephant incoming! Toledo Zoo’s Renee is expecting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a new bundle of joy coming to the Toledo Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday that their 43-year-old African elephant Renee was pregnant, and expecting to give birth in the spring of 2024. “We are thrilled about Renee’s pregnancy. Preserving the future of this...
WLWT 5
Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption
MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
Get ready for a cuteness overload: How to watch the new polar bear twins at the Toledo Zoo online
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The public won’t get a chance to see them in person until sometime this spring, but the Toledo Zoo is offering a sneak peek of its two new polar bear cubs, born Dec. 1, via a special YouTube live stream. The YouTube channel will be available 9...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
greenhillsalcove.com
Holy Toledo! Five Ohio schools added to Catholic League
The Toledo War in 1835 was an almost non-violent dispute over the territory of Toledo between Michigan and Ohio. From which Michigan gained its statehood and the Upper Peninsula in exchange for Toledo. Today, some schools in Michigan and Ohio still battle over sports. This year, the Detroit Catholic League is adding five new schools from Toledo, Ohio, of all places: St. Francis de Sales, St. John Jesuit, Toledo Catholic Central, St. Ursula and Notre Dame Academy.
Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
actionnews5.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
Lucas County Children Services says more foster parents are needed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is asking people to step up and help provide stability for abused and neglected children by becoming foster parents. Julie Malkin, LCCS director of communications, said there are over 500 kids in foster care in Lucas County, but only about 200 foster parents.
ohparent.com
Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?
Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?. Every parent knows how {frustrating, trying, tricky, complicated} it can be to take your kids to the mall. So, having an indoor playground at the mall is a total game changer. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Discovery Zone is a welcome break for kids — and parents! This indoor playground is a great space for kids to let loose during a trip to the mall.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Lawmakers are looking to finalize numerous bills covering everything from education to elections and criminal justice reform. TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
toledocitypaper.com
Jim Morrison Tribute Concert at the Maumee Indoor Theater on December 17th
Phil Barone, a local entrepreneur and owner of Rosie’s Italian Grille, Rosie’s The Rolling Chefs, and a new restaurant in downtown Perrysburg, Rosaria’s on Third Street, is once again teaming up with The Cruisers for the Winter 2022 edition of the Jim Morrison Tribute Concert. The lineup of musicians includes Phil Barone on lead vocals as Jim Morrison, Pat McDonagh on lead guitar, Mike Perzynski on bass, Nate Woodward on the keyboard, Bill Leonhardt on drums, and an accomplished horn section led by John Grafing on the trumpet, Al Ashby on the tenor sax, and Melanie Case on the trombone. Violinist Aaron Rutter and pianist Janet Rutter are included as guest performers.
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim. Overview: Dan talks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim about her recent medical debt relief plan in Toledo, which partners with RIP Medical Debt and uses ARPA funds to eliminate $240 million in medical debt in Lucas County. 1:00 – Things...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia
MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
13abc.com
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
