13abc.com

Baby elephant incoming! Toledo Zoo’s Renee is expecting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a new bundle of joy coming to the Toledo Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday that their 43-year-old African elephant Renee was pregnant, and expecting to give birth in the spring of 2024. “We are thrilled about Renee’s pregnancy. Preserving the future of this...
WLWT 5

Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption

MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
greenhillsalcove.com

Holy Toledo! Five Ohio schools added to Catholic League

The Toledo War in 1835 was an almost non-violent dispute over the territory of Toledo between Michigan and Ohio. From which Michigan gained its statehood and the Upper Peninsula in exchange for Toledo. Today, some schools in Michigan and Ohio still battle over sports. This year, the Detroit Catholic League is adding five new schools from Toledo, Ohio, of all places: St. Francis de Sales, St. John Jesuit, Toledo Catholic Central, St. Ursula and Notre Dame Academy.
Cleveland.com

Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
actionnews5.com

Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
ohparent.com

Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?

Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?. Every parent knows how {frustrating, trying, tricky, complicated} it can be to take your kids to the mall. So, having an indoor playground at the mall is a total game changer. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Discovery Zone is a welcome break for kids — and parents! This indoor playground is a great space for kids to let loose during a trip to the mall.
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine

Lawmakers are looking to finalize numerous bills covering everything from education to elections and criminal justice reform. TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.
toledocitypaper.com

Jim Morrison Tribute Concert at the Maumee Indoor Theater on December 17th

Phil Barone, a local entrepreneur and owner of Rosie’s Italian Grille, Rosie’s The Rolling Chefs, and a new restaurant in downtown Perrysburg, Rosaria’s on Third Street, is once again teaming up with The Cruisers for the Winter 2022 edition of the Jim Morrison Tribute Concert. The lineup of musicians includes Phil Barone on lead vocals as Jim Morrison, Pat McDonagh on lead guitar, Mike Perzynski on bass, Nate Woodward on the keyboard, Bill Leonhardt on drums, and an accomplished horn section led by John Grafing on the trumpet, Al Ashby on the tenor sax, and Melanie Case on the trombone. Violinist Aaron Rutter and pianist Janet Rutter are included as guest performers.
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim

117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim. Overview: Dan talks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim about her recent medical debt relief plan in Toledo, which partners with RIP Medical Debt and uses ARPA funds to eliminate $240 million in medical debt in Lucas County. 1:00 – Things...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
