Related
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
sonomamag.com
Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants
Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
theava.com
Armed Robbery in Downtown Boonville
Mi Esperanza, a tidy little market at the corner of Haehl Street and Highway 128, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon about two-thirty. Few details are yet known, but first reports say the robber was a youngish white man who fled on foot. Several Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site...
One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception
Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances
SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sonomamag.com
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
The Mendocino Voice
It’s been six years! Can you believe it?
It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
ksro.com
Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February
A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning
Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
