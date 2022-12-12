ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
sonomamag.com

Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants

Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
PETALUMA, CA
theava.com

Armed Robbery in Downtown Boonville

Mi Esperanza, a tidy little market at the corner of Haehl Street and Highway 128, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon about two-thirty. Few details are yet known, but first reports say the robber was a youngish white man who fled on foot. Several Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site...
BOONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception

Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances

SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.  
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway

With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

It’s been six years! Can you believe it?

It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February

A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

