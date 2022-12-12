Crypto investor, trader and content creator Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf Of All Streets, joined the new Crypto Trading Secrets podcast for an interview with host Benjamin Pirus. During the conversation — which was recorded on Nov. 29 — Melker gave his opinion on numerous topics, including what he looks for on Bitcoin’s (BTC) price chart to tell him it is time to start contemplating a bull market transition. “It’s usually a multimonth process,” Melker said of asset bottoms. “It can take even longer than that.”

