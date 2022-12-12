Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto community members discuss bank run on Binance
Within the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has seen outflows of over $1.14 billion due to rising FUD — or fear, uncertainty and doubt — within the crypto ecosystem. According to Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the exchange has seen this before, and he believes “it is...
CoinTelegraph
‘Old money has all but fled,’ Huobi co-founder discusses challenges of running $400M VC fund
In a new tweet dated Dec. 12, Du Jun, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, shared new insight on his experience of running ABCDE Capital, a $400 million Web3 venture capital (VC) fund, in June this year. According to Jun, the idea for ABCDE Capital came in March, and by April, it was already registered in Singapore. However, amid the $40 billion Terra Luna implosion in May, Jun said that “old money has all but fled” after the incident.
CoinTelegraph
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
CoinTelegraph
Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a one-month high and saw a brief resurgence in bullish momentum, but a hawkish report by the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell sent BTC to an intraday low at $17,659. Stocks and Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Binance 'put FTX out of business' — Kevin O'Leary
The collapse of FTX was triggered by Binance, investor Kevin O'Leary claimed at a Dec. 14 United States Senate committee hearing about the crypto exchange's meltdown. O'Leary, who was a paid spokesperson for FTX, provided details about conversations with Sam Bankman-Fried in the days before FTX filed for bankruptcy. During...
CoinTelegraph
Ethics 101: Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers?
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
Reaching the Bitcoin price bottom is a process, says The Wolf of All Streets, Scott Melker
Crypto investor, trader and content creator Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf Of All Streets, joined the new Crypto Trading Secrets podcast for an interview with host Benjamin Pirus. During the conversation — which was recorded on Nov. 29 — Melker gave his opinion on numerous topics, including what he looks for on Bitcoin’s (BTC) price chart to tell him it is time to start contemplating a bull market transition. “It’s usually a multimonth process,” Melker said of asset bottoms. “It can take even longer than that.”
CoinTelegraph
What Goldman Sachs' CEO misunderstands about private blockchains
Only one of the following news items is real, but someday, all will sound equally comical. The owner of Wagoneer & Sons, a leading horse-drawn carriage maker, has announced the adoption of a new machine called the “internal combustion engine” to improve its manufacturing process. “Gas engines are powerful but dangerous,” the owner said. “We will use them to make better wagons.
CoinTelegraph
Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in
Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...
CoinTelegraph
Bahamas reportedly asked SBF to mint new coin after FTX collapse
The Bahamas government reportedly worked with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to issue a new cryptocurrency controlled by local officials. Following the FTX collapse in November, Bahamas government officials reportedly asked Bankman-Fried to mint new digital assets worth “hundreds of millions of dollars,” lawyers for FTX said in a court filing, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 12. The authorities also reportedly asked the former FTX CEO to transfer the new tokens to the control of island officials.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
