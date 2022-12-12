Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, mainly in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 AM 2.4 0.4 1.2 1 NONE 15/10 PM 3.3 1.3 1.9 1-2 NONE 16/08 AM 3.0 1.0 1.9 1-2 NONE 16/11 PM 2.6 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 17/11 AM 2.7 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.6 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/06 AM 2.6 0.5 1.3 1 NONE 15/07 PM 3.2 1.1 1.9 2-3 MINOR 16/06 AM 3.1 1.0 1.9 2-3 NONE 16/07 PM 2.7 0.6 1.4 1-2 NONE 17/08 AM 2.8 0.7 1.4 1 NONE 17/08 PM 2.7 0.6 1.4 1 NONE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow continues. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Buffalo County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Flood Advisory issued for Garden, Keith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garden; Keith FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Along the North Platte River upstream of Lake McConaughy in Garden and Keith Counties. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 742 AM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Ruthon and Eagle Gulch Campground. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/04 AM 2.9 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 15/05 PM 3.1 0.6 1.1 2-3 NONE 16/05 AM 3.8 1.3 2.0 2-3 NONE 16/05 PM 3.3 0.8 1.4 1-2 NONE 17/06 AM 3.3 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 17/06 PM 3.2 0.7 1.4 1-2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/03 AM 2.2 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 15/03 PM 2.6 0.6 1.0 3-4 NONE 16/03 AM 2.8 0.8 1.3 3 NONE 16/03 PM 2.6 0.6 1.1 3 NONE 17/04 AM 2.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 17/05 PM 2.6 0.6 1.1 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 16/01 AM 3.1 0.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 16/02 PM 3.1 0.3 0.8 1-2 NONE 17/02 AM 3.2 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 17/02 PM 3.1 0.3 0.9 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 5.2 0.7 1.5 1 NONE 16/01 AM 5.2 0.7 1.8 1 NONE 16/02 PM 4.6 0.1 1.0 1 NONE 17/03 AM 4.9 0.4 1.3 1 NONE 17/03 PM 4.6 0.1 1.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.8 0.8 1.5 4-5 NONE 16/02 AM 3.3 0.3 1.2 2-3 NONE 16/02 PM 3.2 0.2 1.0 3 NONE 17/03 AM 3.5 0.5 1.2 2 NONE 17/03 PM 3.3 0.3 1.1 2-3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 6.1 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 16/02 AM 4.9 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 16/02 PM 5.0 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 17/03 AM 5.2 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 17/03 PM 5.3 0.7 1.2 1 NONE
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.2 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 16/01 AM 3.5 1.0 1.9 1 NONE 16/01 PM 3.0 0.5 1.2 1 NONE 17/02 AM 2.9 0.4 1.2 1 NONE 17/02 PM 2.8 0.3 1.0 1 NONE
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alpena, Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alpena; Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore County, northwest Montgomery County, northwest Howard County, and northwest Harford County in Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation continues this morning. Warmer air should push in later this morning into this afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING The accumulating snow has ended across the area. Light snow will still be possible this afternoon into tonight as a slow moving low pressure system moves across the area.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet will continue this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing by late morning resulting in a change to plain rain.
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 21:28:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Rappahannock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Rappahannock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The Central Virginia Piedmont region. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Freezing rain will then transition to a soaking cold rain by early this afternoon.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Globe, Miami, San Carlos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Globe, Miami; San Carlos HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley, San Carlos and Globe/Miami. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
