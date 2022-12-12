Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch. The highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Total sleet accumulations of one to two inches are possible. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact this evening`s commute. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstate 68 and US Route 48. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intense freezing rain will persist through the morning. Some locations may warm above freezing this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.

