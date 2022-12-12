Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.2 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 16/01 AM 3.5 1.0 1.9 1 NONE 16/01 PM 3.0 0.5 1.2 1 NONE 17/02 AM 2.9 0.4 1.2 1 NONE 17/02 PM 2.8 0.3 1.0 1 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:24 PM and 7:09 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:45 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 7:09 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/06 PM 3.2 1.6 2.1 2.0 Minor 16/06 AM 2.9 1.3 1.8 2.0 None 16/07 PM 2.4 0.8 1.3 1.0 None 17/07 AM 2.1 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 17/08 PM 1.9 0.3 0.8 1.0 None
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/04 AM 2.9 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 15/05 PM 3.1 0.6 1.1 2-3 NONE 16/05 AM 3.8 1.3 2.0 2-3 NONE 16/05 PM 3.3 0.8 1.4 1-2 NONE 17/06 AM 3.3 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 17/06 PM 3.2 0.7 1.4 1-2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/03 AM 2.2 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 15/03 PM 2.6 0.6 1.0 3-4 NONE 16/03 AM 2.8 0.8 1.3 3 NONE 16/03 PM 2.6 0.6 1.1 3 NONE 17/04 AM 2.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 17/05 PM 2.6 0.6 1.1 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 16/01 AM 3.1 0.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 16/02 PM 3.1 0.3 0.8 1-2 NONE 17/02 AM 3.2 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 17/02 PM 3.1 0.3 0.9 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 5.2 0.7 1.5 1 NONE 16/01 AM 5.2 0.7 1.8 1 NONE 16/02 PM 4.6 0.1 1.0 1 NONE 17/03 AM 4.9 0.4 1.3 1 NONE 17/03 PM 4.6 0.1 1.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 3.8 0.8 1.5 4-5 NONE 16/02 AM 3.3 0.3 1.2 2-3 NONE 16/02 PM 3.2 0.2 1.0 3 NONE 17/03 AM 3.5 0.5 1.2 2 NONE 17/03 PM 3.3 0.3 1.1 2-3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 6.1 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 16/02 AM 4.9 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 16/02 PM 5.0 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 17/03 AM 5.2 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 17/03 PM 5.3 0.7 1.2 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EST for northern, central and west central Florida. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Citrus, Sumter, Pasco, Hernando and Levy Counties through 1045 AM EST At 950 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Fowlers Bluff to near Crystal River Airport to near Jasmine Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Williston, Bushnell, Chiefland, Bronson, Hudson, Beverly Hills, Homosassa Springs, Holiday, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, East Bronson, New Port Richey East and South Brooksville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Alachua County through 1045 AM EST At 1014 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Archer, or 11 miles northeast of Bronson, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake and La Crosse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anchorage WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING The front that brought the heavy snowfall has moved east of the area. There may be some lingering light snow through the early morning hours but any significant additional snow accumulation is not expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 3 to 6 inches in the high terrain along the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North St. Louis and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph through Thompson Pass. * WHERE...Northeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Potential for power outages and tree damage. Travel could be extremely hazardous. Reduced visibility in blowing snow toward Thompson Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snow amounts are expected for Thompson Pass. Accumulations in Valdez of 15 to 20 inches of snow. Winds are expected to increase following the storm which will reduce visibility from blowing and drifting snow.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Choctaw A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CHOCTAW COUNTY At 259 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Kinterbish, or 12 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Choctaw County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 15:51:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Heavy rainfall across the basin is expected to produce minor flooding on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect at Selden. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this evening to Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 84.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 95.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Globe, Miami, San Carlos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Globe, Miami; San Carlos HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley, San Carlos and Globe/Miami. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Blizzard Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 1 to 2 inches along Lake Superior shorelines. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow is significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sussex; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Sussex and Warren. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late this morning or early this afternoon. A period of all snow is expected late this afternoon into this evening for the higher terrain. Expect a change to rain late tonight. The greatest snow and ice amounts will occur in the higher elevations, with snow totals potentially nearing four to six inches locally in those areas.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Ice Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch. The highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Total sleet accumulations of one to two inches are possible. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact this evening`s commute. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstate 68 and US Route 48. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intense freezing rain will persist through the morning. Some locations may warm above freezing this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING
