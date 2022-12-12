Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found us
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in Enfield
WCVB
Missing Webster couple found safe in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple who were previously reported missing have been found safe in Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for a missing married couple from the Massachusetts town. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, had not been...
Latino small businesses in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield get grants to help grow
SPRINGFIELD — For Jessika Rozki, owner of Rozki Rides in Springfield, the $1,000 her business received from the Latino Economic Development Corp. is more than a chance to pay for professional accounting. “It means everything,” she said. “It is so helpful to have support as a woman business owner,...
How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods
A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
Worcester Police Department, Santa deliver toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House
On Tuesday, the Worcester Police Department donated hundreds of toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House as part of its annual holiday toy gifting. Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Santa Claus led a parade of public safety vehicles, along with the Worcester Railers HC mascot Trax, from Worcester Regional Airport down to Why Me & Sherry’s House to deliver the toys Tuesday.
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
Springfield Technical Community College, high schools to launch STEM technical career program
Collaborating with two high schools, Springfield Technical Community College is starting a program designed to get high-school students into technical careers in business, health care, manufacturing and financial services. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that the college — partnering with Veritas Prep Charter School...
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $600,000
Cynthia Gray bought the property at 33 Drury Lane, Worcester, from Matthew Ganas and Sean Ganas on Nov. 17, 2022. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 13,727 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
westernmassnews.com
Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Chair of Public...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surge in respiratory viruses impacting local hospitals
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News is getting answers on how it is impacting capacity levels at local hospitals. Dr. Alberto Perez, the Medical Director at Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s emergency department, told us that the demand for a bed in their emergency department continues to remain high as cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rise.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Chelan Brown to speak about discrimination lawsuit against MGM Springfield
A former MGM Springfield employee who is suing the casino is set to speak publicly for the first time since claiming that the casino provided inaccurate reports on its diversity hiring practices and that she faced racial discrimination and retaliation as a result of speaking up to upper management. The...
“Tripledemic” contributes to uptick in absences at schools
What health officials are deeming a "tripledemic" seems to be having an impact on school attendance.
Toy for Joy 2022: Salvation Army volunteers deliver gifts to families; campaign donations lag behind ‘21 effort
As cars lined up to receive precious gifts, it was beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Springfield Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street. “It’s been perfect so far. No waiting,” said Danielle LaTaille, Salvation Army social services director, as volunteers checked off families who had registered to receive toys and books through the Toy for Joy campaign.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Worcester: $355,000 for a two-bedroom home
Anna Ferrari and Patrick Pina bought the property at 14 Sophia Drive, Worcester, from Matthew R Currier on Nov. 16, 2022, for $355,000 which represents a price per square foot of $279. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 4,488 square-foot lot. Additional...
Chicopee, Ludlow will honor late veterans in Wreaths Across America events at multiple cemeteries
For 11 years, volunteers have sponsored and placed wreaths at graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to honor late veterans during the holiday season. Four years later the Ludlow Veterans Services Department joined the effort and this year will place wreaths on all 963 graves that are spread across multiple cemeteries.
OneHolyoke hosts annual free community dinner
OneHolyoke CDC will host its 7th annual Holyoke Community Dinner Celebration on Wednesday.
