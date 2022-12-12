ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

WCVB

Missing Webster couple found safe in Connecticut

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple who were previously reported missing have been found safe in Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for a missing married couple from the Massachusetts town. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, had not been...
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods

A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department, Santa deliver toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House

On Tuesday, the Worcester Police Department donated hundreds of toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House as part of its annual holiday toy gifting. Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Santa Claus led a parade of public safety vehicles, along with the Worcester Railers HC mascot Trax, from Worcester Regional Airport down to Why Me & Sherry’s House to deliver the toys Tuesday.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Technical Community College, high schools to launch STEM technical career program

Collaborating with two high schools, Springfield Technical Community College is starting a program designed to get high-school students into technical careers in business, health care, manufacturing and financial services. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that the college — partnering with Veritas Prep Charter School...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $600,000

Cynthia Gray bought the property at 33 Drury Lane, Worcester, from Matthew Ganas and Sean Ganas on Nov. 17, 2022. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 13,727 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Chair of Public...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: surge in respiratory viruses impacting local hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News is getting answers on how it is impacting capacity levels at local hospitals. Dr. Alberto Perez, the Medical Director at Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s emergency department, told us that the demand for a bed in their emergency department continues to remain high as cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rise.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Salvation Army volunteers deliver gifts to families; campaign donations lag behind ‘21 effort

As cars lined up to receive precious gifts, it was beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Springfield Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street. “It’s been perfect so far. No waiting,” said Danielle LaTaille, Salvation Army social services director, as volunteers checked off families who had registered to receive toys and books through the Toy for Joy campaign.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $355,000 for a two-bedroom home

Anna Ferrari and Patrick Pina bought the property at 14 Sophia Drive, Worcester, from Matthew R Currier on Nov. 16, 2022, for $355,000 which represents a price per square foot of $279. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 4,488 square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
