Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
umassmed.edu
Jillian Richmond mentoring Morehouse med student Sachi Desse in research aimed to reduce disparities in dermatology
A Morehouse School of Medicine student is studying a rare group of blood cancers that disproportionately affect Black people, with the support of mentor Jillian Richmond, PhD, assistant professor of dermatology, and a grant from the Dermatology Foundation. Medical student Sachi Desse is examining how cutaneous T cell lymphoma genes...
umassmed.edu
Nominations sought for Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion and MLK Semester of Service Awards
In recognition of the persistent efforts to make UMass Chan Medical School a more diverse, inclusive and equitable institution, the Diversity and Inclusion Office is pleased to announce nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Advancing Institutional Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. Nominations forms can...
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
worcestermag.com
Got It Made Gallery makes former Elwood Adams space a gathering place again
Got It Made Gallery at 154 Main St. will be a new gallery in town to promote local artists, artisans and makers in Central Massachusetts. It will also be the new home of ArtReach, a community art studio formerly at 322 West Boylston St. ArtReach and Ladies Night Out Worcester...
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
WCVB
'Rather surprised': Mother of Massachusetts woman killed in Lockerbie bombing reacts to new arrest
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman whose daughter died nearly 34 years ago in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, says she will be in court when the trial for the latest suspect in the international act of terrorism begins. Like the rest of the...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Vinny B From Hudson, MA
It’s been about 5 years since I first spotlighted the music of Vinny B. This singer/songwriter from Hudson, Massachusetts has worked tirelessly in one of the toughest industries, and yet never seem to lose his sense of hope or passion for his craft. If anything he seems to have thrived. Vinny has grown tremendously as an artist, in this time.
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Worcester renters dealing with increasing costs
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau shows the city's renter population is struggling and has become increasingly burdened by costs since 2010. The report looks at data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to compare numbers from 2010 to 2020. While homeowners have...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Westover Air Reserve Base to test ‘giant voice’ alarm system Thursday
If you hear a sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday, don’t be alarmed. Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments are warning residents that Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
CBS News
Storm bringing heavy rain to Boston, potentially a foot of snow for northern New England
BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration winter storm coming later this week. Christmas is coming early for the ski resorts of central and northern New England! More than a foot of snow is expected to fall Friday and Saturday across much of ski country.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Comments / 0