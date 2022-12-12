SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO