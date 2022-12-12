ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Shashemene Hosts Holiday Giveaway, Fundraiser Dec. 15

Shashemene Institute, Sheba Farms nonprofit and the I AM SAC Foundation host “Shashesmonie: Fundraising and Free Holiday Giveaway,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2659 Florin Road near 29th Street. The holiday event will feature fun activities benefitting underserved and underrepresented communities, all while supporting Black and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Unique hobby turns into unique business

When time permits, Michelle Barrera finds herself hand-making personalized blankets, spending roughly 17 hours a week on the craft. Barrera is a small business owner and also a junior at Davis High. She started her business within the last couple of months but has had a passion for crafting since...
norsenotes.com

Sacramento’s winter wonderland, “Enchant”

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area

Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Portrait Of A Leader

Mervin Brookins had been in prison for more than 20 years when he got the letter that changed his life. It was signed by Betty Williams, the president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP. At the time, it was 2009 and she was in the fourth year of her presidency. While...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux

Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour

SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023

Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
ROSEVILLE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Supes make a stink over organic waste

“Throwing food waste in your green waste container and letting it sit there, it’s almost a chemistry experiment.”. — ROSS REAKSECKER, El Dorado Disposal site manager. The situation stinks, county leaders agreed, but Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved plans to increase garbage rates and join the SB 1383 mission of diverting organic waste from landfills.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Storm Can’t Dampen Oak Park Christmas Spirit

Torrential rain couldn’t drown out the spirit of “Christmas in Oak Park.”. More than 230 parents and children braved the elements to meet Black Santa at Underground Books’ signature event Dec. 10. Adrianne Hall is the chief operating officer of St. Hope, the nonprofit that owns the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

