Sacramento Observer
Shashemene Hosts Holiday Giveaway, Fundraiser Dec. 15
Shashemene Institute, Sheba Farms nonprofit and the I AM SAC Foundation host “Shashesmonie: Fundraising and Free Holiday Giveaway,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2659 Florin Road near 29th Street. The holiday event will feature fun activities benefitting underserved and underrepresented communities, all while supporting Black and...
bluedevilhub.com
Unique hobby turns into unique business
When time permits, Michelle Barrera finds herself hand-making personalized blankets, spending roughly 17 hours a week on the craft. Barrera is a small business owner and also a junior at Davis High. She started her business within the last couple of months but has had a passion for crafting since...
norsenotes.com
Sacramento’s winter wonderland, “Enchant”
Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
Sacramento Observer
Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway
The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
iheart.com
Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area
Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
Sacramento Observer
Portrait Of A Leader
Mervin Brookins had been in prison for more than 20 years when he got the letter that changed his life. It was signed by Betty Williams, the president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP. At the time, it was 2009 and she was in the fourth year of her presidency. While...
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
KCRA.com
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour
SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023
Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
Mountain Democrat
Supes make a stink over organic waste
“Throwing food waste in your green waste container and letting it sit there, it’s almost a chemistry experiment.”. — ROSS REAKSECKER, El Dorado Disposal site manager. The situation stinks, county leaders agreed, but Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved plans to increase garbage rates and join the SB 1383 mission of diverting organic waste from landfills.
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Free portable air quality sensors available for residents, businesses and schools in high-need Sacramento neighborhoods
City of Sacramento residents and businesses now can apply to receive a free portable Purple Air sensor as part of a pilot project aimed at enhancing air quality data in high-need neighborhoods. Schools located anywhere within the City of Sacramento also are eligible. There are 100 sensors available under the...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
KCRA.com
Abrupt notice of Rocklin charter school closure leaves families wondering where they'll go
ROCKLIN, Calif. — When Wendy and Damon Jenkins enrolled their daughter at Placer Academy Charter school in Rocklin, they couldn't believe their luck. "It was perfect. We were surprised at how perfect it was, actually," Damon Jenkins said. "It was like, 'Wow! This is exactly what we wanted.'" The...
Sacramento Observer
Storm Can’t Dampen Oak Park Christmas Spirit
Torrential rain couldn’t drown out the spirit of “Christmas in Oak Park.”. More than 230 parents and children braved the elements to meet Black Santa at Underground Books’ signature event Dec. 10. Adrianne Hall is the chief operating officer of St. Hope, the nonprofit that owns the...
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
