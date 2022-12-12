ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

hilliardschools.org

HCSD Recognized as Top 3 Best Public Schools

We are thrilled to announce that Hilliard City School District has been recognized as the top 3 Best Public Schools from the 2022 CBUS Top Picks – The Columbus Dispatch’s Official Community’s Choice Awards! Thanks to everyone who voted, we appreciate the support.
HILLIARD, OH
iheart.com

$75M 2023 Chillicothe Budget Includes Many Grants

After many budget hearings, next year's Chillicothe city budget is set to be passed. Kevin Coleman was at the council session Monday night. City auditor Crystal Spetnagel was upbeat about the balanced 2023 budget. She said that overall, it will be about $75,000,000, with about $30,000,000 in the general fund - but that includes many transfers and grants.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development

ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH
wosu.org

Why are so many school superintendents stepping down?

Columbus City Schools' Superintendent Talisa Dixon has announced she plans to retire at the end of the current school year. According to a recent report, half of the nation's largest school districts have experienced a disruption or change in leadership since March 2020. We’ll discuss why so many superintendents are...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Dental Office Offering Free Dental Care on December 23

CIRCLEVILLE, OH – On Friday, December 23 all Ohio Comfort Dental offices will be conducting their annual Care Day, providing free dental care to those in need. All basic dental services from cleaning to extractions are free to anyone from 7:30am to 12pm on a first-come, first-served basis. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Specialty Stores in Columbus

Looking for a special gift for that special someone in your life? Tis the season! Which means it’s really no better time than to unveil our readers’ annual picks for the top specialty stores in Columbus! These are the places that offer one-of-a-kind items that are great for gift giving — whether you’re shopping for someone else or for yourself.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

ACTION ALERT: Tell Legislators They MUST Pass SB 185 to Stop Cities from Enacting Emergency Gun Control

Critical legislation that prevents government from restricting firearms during an emergency has hit a snag in the closing days of session at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 185 prohibits local and state government from restricting the purchase, transfer, carry, or possession of a firearm as part of a declared emergency or a declared public nuisance.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course

The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH

