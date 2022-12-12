Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wosu.org
Students, community members advocate for New Albany schools to drop pronoun policy
A policy implemented at the beginning of the school year by the New Albany school board requiring parental permission before students can use their preferred name and pronoun continues drawing outrage from students, LGBTQ allies and parents who spoke at the school board’s meeting Monday. Since the policy was...
hilliardschools.org
HCSD Recognized as Top 3 Best Public Schools
We are thrilled to announce that Hilliard City School District has been recognized as the top 3 Best Public Schools from the 2022 CBUS Top Picks – The Columbus Dispatch’s Official Community’s Choice Awards! Thanks to everyone who voted, we appreciate the support.
iheart.com
$75M 2023 Chillicothe Budget Includes Many Grants
After many budget hearings, next year's Chillicothe city budget is set to be passed. Kevin Coleman was at the council session Monday night. City auditor Crystal Spetnagel was upbeat about the balanced 2023 budget. She said that overall, it will be about $75,000,000, with about $30,000,000 in the general fund - but that includes many transfers and grants.
Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members
OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country. The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity. In...
wosu.org
Why are so many school superintendents stepping down?
Columbus City Schools' Superintendent Talisa Dixon has announced she plans to retire at the end of the current school year. According to a recent report, half of the nation's largest school districts have experienced a disruption or change in leadership since March 2020. We’ll discuss why so many superintendents are...
WOUB
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Dental Office Offering Free Dental Care on December 23
CIRCLEVILLE, OH – On Friday, December 23 all Ohio Comfort Dental offices will be conducting their annual Care Day, providing free dental care to those in need. All basic dental services from cleaning to extractions are free to anyone from 7:30am to 12pm on a first-come, first-served basis. The...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Specialty Stores in Columbus
Looking for a special gift for that special someone in your life? Tis the season! Which means it’s really no better time than to unveil our readers’ annual picks for the top specialty stores in Columbus! These are the places that offer one-of-a-kind items that are great for gift giving — whether you’re shopping for someone else or for yourself.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
buckeyefirearms.org
ACTION ALERT: Tell Legislators They MUST Pass SB 185 to Stop Cities from Enacting Emergency Gun Control
Critical legislation that prevents government from restricting firearms during an emergency has hit a snag in the closing days of session at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 185 prohibits local and state government from restricting the purchase, transfer, carry, or possession of a firearm as part of a declared emergency or a declared public nuisance.
ocj.com
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
columbusmonthly.com
A Forgotten Community Searches for Answers After the Devastating Yenkin-Majestic Fire
Diana Debro’s head had just hit her pillow a few minutes after midnight on April 8, 2021, when she heard a boom and felt her whole house shift, like a giant hand had shoved her Wildwood Avenue home. Debro jumped out of bed. “A plane fell!” she yelled to her daughter.
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course
The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
