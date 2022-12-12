Read full article on original website
Related
calcoasttimes.com
House fire extinguished in Arroyo Grande
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel. It is unclear what caused the fire. There were...
calcoasttimes.com
SLO developer found guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County Government Center to be dedicated to Katcho Achadjian
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on Tuesday designating the San Luis Obispo Government Center the “Katcho Achadjian Government Center San Luis Obispo County.”. Achadjian was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1998 and served as the chair in 2001 and 2006. He...
calcoasttimes.com
Atascadero man arrested for assault, burglary
Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.
calcoasttimes.com
Petition removes Paso Robles School Board member
A petition seeking the removal an appointed Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board trustee was successful. After 512 signatures were validated, Kenney E. Enney Jr. was removed from the board. The board will now hold a special election at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district. In...
Comments / 0