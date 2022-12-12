Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO