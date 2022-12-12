ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

calcoasttimes.com

House fire extinguished in Arroyo Grande

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel. It is unclear what caused the fire. There were...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO developer found guilty of fraud and theft

A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Atascadero man arrested for assault, burglary

Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Petition removes Paso Robles School Board member

A petition seeking the removal an appointed Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board trustee was successful. After 512 signatures were validated, Kenney E. Enney Jr. was removed from the board. The board will now hold a special election at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district. In...
PASO ROBLES, CA

