Paso Robles, CA

calcoasttimes.com

House fire extinguished in Arroyo Grande

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel. It is unclear what caused the fire. There were...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Body found near Highway 101 Atascadero, drug overdose

The body of an Atascadero man was discovered Wednesday morning on Morro Road near Highway 101. The man appears to have died from an overdose. Shortly before 5 a.m., several callers reported an unresponsive man on the ground on Morro Road near two gas stations. Officers and medical personnel arrived at the 6300 block of Morro Road to find the body of a deceased adult male.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision

– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft

A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
KGET

Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA

