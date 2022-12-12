Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police find body in Atascadero
Several people reported seeing an unresponsive man in the neighborhood.
calcoasttimes.com
House fire extinguished in Arroyo Grande
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Arroyo Grande Monday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 1000 block of Huasna Road. Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel. It is unclear what caused the fire. There were...
calcoasttimes.com
Body found near Highway 101 Atascadero, drug overdose
The body of an Atascadero man was discovered Wednesday morning on Morro Road near Highway 101. The man appears to have died from an overdose. Shortly before 5 a.m., several callers reported an unresponsive man on the ground on Morro Road near two gas stations. Officers and medical personnel arrived at the 6300 block of Morro Road to find the body of a deceased adult male.
16-year-old Atascadero boy dies in suspected DUI crash on Highway 41 Saturday
A 16-year-old Atascadero boy died in a rollover crash on Highway 41 south of Bear Ridge Rd. on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver, uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The post 16-year-old Atascadero boy dies in suspected DUI crash on Highway 41 Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Downed power poles prompt road closures in Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo
Some road closures are in place in San Luis Obispo County due to downed power poles Sunday. Crews are working to reopen the roads.
Several people arrested, commissary workers banned from Northern Branch Jail
Following recent overdose incidents at the County of Santa Barbara's Northern Branch Jail, sheriff's deputies have arrested several people for trying to bring illegal substances into the facility.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Update: Nearly 4,000 without power in SLO County as rain storm continues
In one local city, a total of 1,791 PG&E customers were without electricity.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the on-ramp of Highway 101 at Taft Street in the afternoon. According to the officials, a vehicle had rammed into a power pole.
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision
– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
Multiple trees reported down due to rain, wind storm
People across the Central Coast woke up to find branches and trees down in their neighborhoods after Saturday night's heavy storm.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
COVID is surging in California, but it’s RSV and flu causing concerns in SLO County
‘We’re heavily monitoring the situation,” a San Luis Obispo County epidemiologist said.
calcoastnews.com
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Death notices for Dec. 6-12
Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
Flights resume at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
This morning flights resumed at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport following a power outage.
calcoastnews.com
Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
Comments / 0