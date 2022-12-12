ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft

A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

