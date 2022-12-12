On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO