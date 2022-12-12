Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $392. That’s $68 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $345. The most...
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
North Coast SLO County: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the last week to $578. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $727. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County...
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach. The post New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin this week
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on Highways 101, 154, and State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning on Friday, Dec. 16.
Downed power poles prompt road closures in Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo
Some road closures are in place in San Luis Obispo County due to downed power poles Sunday. Crews are working to reopen the roads.
COVID is surging in California, but it’s RSV and flu causing concerns in SLO County
‘We’re heavily monitoring the situation,” a San Luis Obispo County epidemiologist said.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
Sewage spills into SLO creek from California Men’s Colony
The equipment malfunction was caused by heavy rain, the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
calcoastnews.com
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Preparing for the next storm or local emergency
"One of the biggest things we recommend is creating a preparedness kit. A 72 hour kit making sure everyone in your household can be self-sufficient for at least three days."
One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning
One man was found dead in the 6300 block of Morro Road from an overdose near 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department. The post One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
Santa Barbara Edhat
$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
Storm brings powerful winds, big waves to Avila Beach. See the stunning photos
Seabirds and surfers alike flocked to the shore to explore the foamy waves.
KQED
Indigenous Tribes Want Their Voices Heard As Offshore Wind Projects Advance Off The Central Coast
Central Coast Indigenous Leaders Concerned About Offshore Wind Projects. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management just sold five leases for wind turbine projects off the coast of California. Three are located in Morro Bay off the Central Coast. Now, local indigenous tribes are speaking up about the projects. Reporter: Gabriela...
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Students shred slopes on boogie boards as snow blankets Santa Ynez Mountains
A series of powerful winter storms brought inches of snow to the highest peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains over the weekend.
Comments / 0