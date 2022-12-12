ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

voiceofalexandria.com

A two-part system is expected to impact Minnesota this week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service say a two-part system will bring a wintry mix today and tonight, with a brief lull on Wednesday. Meteorologists say there will then be a couple days of light snow to end out the week where 2 to 4 inches of snow will again be possible.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

DNR is warning people of ice thickness on area lakes

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people to be cautious when venturing out on ice. The agency said walking across frozen lakes is never 100-percent safe, and an average of three people die every year. No one has reportedly died so far this year, but several people have fallen through frozen lakes. The majority of those people were taking large ATVs, which require ice that's at least eight-inches thick.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact the area Tuesday into early Wednesday

(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of west central and central Minnesota from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are all likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause travel difficulties.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

Inspectors visited Marshalltown’s Colonial Inn on Oct. 31. At that time, the hotel failed inspection and was denied a license. Among the problems: live and dead “insect-like pests” in the guest rooms, sinks that didn’t drain, toilets that didn’t flush, and a sewer pipe was venting directly into the basement laundry area. (Photo via Google Earth)
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Report criticizes counties that continue to claw back Medicaid birth costs

(Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash) Despite campaigns to end the practice, Wisconsin counties continue to take some unmarried parents to court to repay the cost of their children’s births covered by Medicaid, according to a new report published Wednesday. The report, produced by ABC for Health, states that altogether Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Secretary Pate, members of Legislature, and Iowa Firearms Coalition commemorate 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa on Friday. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE

