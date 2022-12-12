Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
BBC
Felixstowe: The ferry disaster that killed six men 40 years ago
Four decades ago two cargo ferries collided beneath strong moonlight off the Suffolk coast in a tragedy that left six men dead. What happened and how is it remembered by those involved?. Shortly before 23:00 GMT, the 3,949-tonne European Gateway and the 5,555-tonne British Rail-owned Sealink Vanguard collided a little...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Further arrest after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a man whose body was found in woodland two days after he went missing. Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October. Police said Mr Alpergin...
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
BBC
Anger at group seen skating on frozen lake in Liverpool
Emergency services have condemned a group of adults seen skating on a frozen lake just days after an incident that saw four boys lose their lives. The group was "dismissive and abusive" when warned of the dangers and refused to move, Liverpool City Council said. Mobile phone footage captured the...
BBC
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
BBC
Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said. Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday. Two other British men were said to be involved,...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Great images from Qatar and the story behind the photos
At this year's World Cup, Getty Images had a team of more than 50 photographers and operations staff in Qatar, with a further 20 editors in London and across the world editing the images in real-time and making them available to access within seconds. Here is a selection of 22...
BBC
Nottinghamshire mum spent £4,000 on 'free' nursery fees
A mum of two says she has still not been reimbursed after spending £4,000 on a nursery place for her son that should have been free. Helen, from Nottinghamshire, was entitled to 30 hours of free childcare a week but was charged by the nursery. The ombudsman said the...
Comments / 0