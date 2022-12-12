Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin DNR Announces City of Menasha as Applicant of Funding Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) –The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the city of Menasha is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of watermains throughout the city of Menasha to improve system hydraulics and reduce the risk of water main breaks.
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
94.3 Jack FM
11 Shawano Area Non-Profit Organizations to Receive $18,500
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven non-profit organizations will be receiving grant money from the Shawano Area Community Foundation. The foundation will be giving $18,500 to the organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life in the Shawano area. That includes a gift of $2,500 for the...
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
radioplusinfo.com
12-13-22 fdl riverfront redevelopment
A consultant reviewing the Fond du Lac Riverfront district says he’s confident a plan can be developed that makes significant improvements that enhance the district. Don Williams, a senior landscape architect with the consulting firm MSA Professional Services , says he realizes it may be hard for many Fond du Lac residents to visualize the Fond du Lac River as anything more than a channel with overgrown vegetation. “I understand that because it’s been that way for a long time,” Williams told WFDL news. “Eventually over time through enhancements and looking at runoff coming to the river maybe there’s improvements that can be made to the water quality, as well as enhacements to the shoreline.” Williams admits one area that needs to be addressed is flooding, something Fond du Lac has experienced more than once, with heavy rain in the summer and ice floe dams in the spring. Williams says there are some areas along the riverfront where innovative stormwater management can occur to help reduce quick runoff during heavy rainfalll. Williams says he is confident that just like many other communities across the state the Fond du Lac riverfront can be transformed into an area where people live, work and recreate. The consulting firm is expected to report back to the city with a plan and recommendations sometime in the spring.
94.3 Jack FM
Drivers Should Prepare for Less Than Ideal Road Conditions This Week
(WTAQ) — The National Weather Service is warning northeast Wisconsin about a storm that will see lasting effects until Friday. Meteorologist Roy Eckbert says the Green Bay and Appleton area could see as much as 8 inches of snow, with the Oshkosh area seeing 2-5 inches of snow in the next few days.
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Police Chief honored for Preventing Overdose Deaths in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) Team presented its first ever We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award on Monday to Chief Tim Styka from the Menasha Police Department. The award will now be presented annually. The award was given to Styka in...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
wearegreenbay.com
Construction begins on final 6 TitletownHomes, planning underway for future development
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes. Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
