ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison

Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin DNR Announces City of Menasha as Applicant of Funding Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) –The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the city of Menasha is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of watermains throughout the city of Menasha to improve system hydraulics and reduce the risk of water main breaks.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

11 Shawano Area Non-Profit Organizations to Receive $18,500

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven non-profit organizations will be receiving grant money from the Shawano Area Community Foundation. The foundation will be giving $18,500 to the organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life in the Shawano area. That includes a gift of $2,500 for the...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-13-22 fdl riverfront redevelopment

A consultant reviewing the Fond du Lac Riverfront district says he’s confident a plan can be developed that makes significant improvements that enhance the district. Don Williams, a senior landscape architect with the consulting firm MSA Professional Services , says he realizes it may be hard for many Fond du Lac residents to visualize the Fond du Lac River as anything more than a channel with overgrown vegetation. “I understand that because it’s been that way for a long time,” Williams told WFDL news. “Eventually over time through enhancements and looking at runoff coming to the river maybe there’s improvements that can be made to the water quality, as well as enhacements to the shoreline.” Williams admits one area that needs to be addressed is flooding, something Fond du Lac has experienced more than once, with heavy rain in the summer and ice floe dams in the spring. Williams says there are some areas along the riverfront where innovative stormwater management can occur to help reduce quick runoff during heavy rainfalll. Williams says he is confident that just like many other communities across the state the Fond du Lac riverfront can be transformed into an area where people live, work and recreate. The consulting firm is expected to report back to the city with a plan and recommendations sometime in the spring.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Drivers Should Prepare for Less Than Ideal Road Conditions This Week

(WTAQ) — The National Weather Service is warning northeast Wisconsin about a storm that will see lasting effects until Friday. Meteorologist Roy Eckbert says the Green Bay and Appleton area could see as much as 8 inches of snow, with the Oshkosh area seeing 2-5 inches of snow in the next few days.
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers

PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff ends with arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy