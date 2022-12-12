Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Crypto savings, staking products not protected in Hong Kong, finance regulator says
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Tuesday that virtual asset investments offering high-interest returns on cryptocurrency deposits and those that guarantee additional assets at fixed rates are unregulated products that are not protected by law. Fast facts. Such offerings may be marketed to the public as...
forkast.news
Japan ruling party lawmaker calls for regulatory clarity after FTX debacle
Akihisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker who helped formulate the country’s cryptocurrency policy, called for more transparent regulations for the industry following the meltdown of FTX.com, where investors were not warned of the potential risks associated with the bankrupt exchange’s native cryptocurrency, FTX Token (FTT). Fast facts. The Japan Virtual...
forkast.news
South Korean official says no confirmation Binance pulling out of Busan city crypto exchange project
An official in the South Korean city of Busan said the authorities have received no confirmation that Binance has pulled out of a partnership to establish the country’s first city-backed crypto exchange, as reported by local media. Fast facts. News1, a South Korean news agency, reported Wednesday that Binance...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether strengthen; Solana leads gains in most top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether increased in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Solana leading gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose 3.62% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$17,804 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether increased 4.4% to US$1,322, according to CoinMarketCap. Solana gained...
forkast.news
Binance resumes USDC withdrawals amid record stablecoin outflows
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong that USDC stablecoin withdrawals on its platform have resumed. BUSD market capitalization dropped to US$20.2 billion by 01:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong from US$21.4 billion at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
Russia working with Venezuela on possible adoption of card payment system -Tass
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moscow is working with Venezuela on its possible adoption of Russia's Mir card payment system, Tass news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Russian businessman asks London court to pause $850mln lawsuit over sanctions
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A prominent Russian businessman on Tuesday asked a London court to pause an $850 million fraud lawsuit brought by two Russian banks because of UK sanctions, arguing that any money recovered could be used to “indirectly fund the war in Ukraine”.
forkast.news
Why local currency stablecoins are needed in non-US countries
People ask me all the time about what I think of digital asset classes like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins. I like to approach these questions by thinking about what kinds of tools people could benefit the most from in their everyday lives. In the Philippines, the biggest...
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
forkast.news
FTX collapse not the worst for crypto investors this year, says Chainalysis study
While the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX has dominated headlines at the end of this year, it doesn’t represent the biggest losses for crypto investors in 2022, according to a Wednesday report from US-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Fast facts. The report says that the collapse...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise in mixed trading; U.S. equities gain ahead of inflation data
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies putting in a mixed performance. BNB and Dogecoin lead losses, while Polygon and XRP saw the largest gains. U.S. equities rose overnight ahead of the release of November’s consumer price index on Tuesday and an expected interest rate increase on Wednesday.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rebounds then retraces amid hawkish Fed comments, Solana gains
Bitcoin held onto gains in Thursday morning trading in Asia, though had pulled back from an earlier spike above US$18,000 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in line with expectations, but added warnings about inflation threats. Solana also gained ground, with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies retreating. BNB continued its slide.
Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources
HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.
forkast.news
Binance ‘temporarily’ freezes USDC stablecoin withdrawals, cites need for NY banks to reopen
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it “temporarily paused” USDC stablecoin withdrawals while it carried out a “token swap,” according to a tweet by the company on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said he expected withdrawals to resume when banks...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; BNB is biggest loser in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon. BNB was the biggest loser across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose 1.51% to US$17,182 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether added 1.72% to trade at US$1,267, according to CoinMarketCap. BNB, the native...
Comments / 0