forkast.news

Crypto savings, staking products not protected in Hong Kong, finance regulator says

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Tuesday that virtual asset investments offering high-interest returns on cryptocurrency deposits and those that guarantee additional assets at fixed rates are unregulated products that are not protected by law. Fast facts. Such offerings may be marketed to the public as...
forkast.news

Japan ruling party lawmaker calls for regulatory clarity after FTX debacle

Akihisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker who helped formulate the country’s cryptocurrency policy, called for more transparent regulations for the industry following the meltdown of FTX.com, where investors were not warned of the potential risks associated with the bankrupt exchange’s native cryptocurrency, FTX Token (FTT). Fast facts. The Japan Virtual...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether strengthen; Solana leads gains in most top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ether increased in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Solana leading gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose 3.62% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$17,804 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether increased 4.4% to US$1,322, according to CoinMarketCap. Solana gained...
forkast.news

Binance resumes USDC withdrawals amid record stablecoin outflows

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong that USDC stablecoin withdrawals on its platform have resumed. BUSD market capitalization dropped to US$20.2 billion by 01:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong from US$21.4 billion at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
forkast.news

Why local currency stablecoins are needed in non-US countries

People ask me all the time about what I think of digital asset classes like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins. I like to approach these questions by thinking about what kinds of tools people could benefit the most from in their everyday lives. In the Philippines, the biggest...
forkast.news

FTX collapse not the worst for crypto investors this year, says Chainalysis study

While the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX has dominated headlines at the end of this year, it doesn’t represent the biggest losses for crypto investors in 2022, according to a Wednesday report from US-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Fast facts. The report says that the collapse...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise in mixed trading; U.S. equities gain ahead of inflation data

Bitcoin and Ether rose in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies putting in a mixed performance. BNB and Dogecoin lead losses, while Polygon and XRP saw the largest gains. U.S. equities rose overnight ahead of the release of November’s consumer price index on Tuesday and an expected interest rate increase on Wednesday.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin rebounds then retraces amid hawkish Fed comments, Solana gains

Bitcoin held onto gains in Thursday morning trading in Asia, though had pulled back from an earlier spike above US$18,000 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in line with expectations, but added warnings about inflation threats. Solana also gained ground, with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies retreating. BNB continued its slide.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; BNB is biggest loser in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ether rallied in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon. BNB was the biggest loser across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose 1.51% to US$17,182 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether added 1.72% to trade at US$1,267, according to CoinMarketCap. BNB, the native...

