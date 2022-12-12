ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO