Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card
According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
alaskasnewssource.com
Visually impaired people are having a tough time navigating Anchorage's unplowed sidewalks
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Department of Natural Resources commissioner named
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wreaths Across America at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery
According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
One person is being treated for their injuries after a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow burst into flames at the intersection of International Airport Road and C Streets in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday. A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon....
alaskasnewssource.com
Visually impaired struggle to navigate unplowed sidewalks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s deep snow is making it tough to get around, not only on the snowy streets but also on the sidewalks — many of which remain covered. That’s particularly true for people who are blind like Zachary James. On Tuesday, James and his...
alaskasnewssource.com
Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Alaska
According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 injured in plow truck fire in Midtown
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter. Updated: 22 hours ago. A former North Pole resident has been indicted by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab activity: Learn all about clouds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water. Sometimes the water in clouds is in liquid form as tiny water droplets and sometimes it’s frozen as small ice crystals but either way, when this water is grouped together in the atmosphere, it makes a cloud.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
Comments / 6