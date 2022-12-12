ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State faces Philadelphia on 4-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Warriors play Philadelphia. The 76ers are 10-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference with...
