Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys insider indicating potential free agent activity to fill need
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are already dealing with the loss of OT Terence Steele for the year, but have another problem that continues to plague them: WR3. Their game against the Houston Texans was another reminder of why they have been so engulfed in the OBJ sweepstakes for so long. Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, they lack that third consistent threat. A wide receiver who can create separation and take pressure off Lamb and Gallup.
SNN Roundtable: Saints Biggest Disappointment in 2022
The list of disappointments for the 2022 New Orleans Saints is a lengthy one. The Saints News Network crew gives our picks for the biggest one.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission
Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees. Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison. The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.
The Ringer
Power Ranking Controversial NFL Rule Changes We Need Right Now
We make Danny Heifetz commissioner of the NFL for a day and allow him to compile a list of rule changes that, in his mind, would improve the game of football. We discuss removing forward progress, robbing field goals like home runs, introducing penalty boxes and power plays, and more. We finish the show by answering listener emails.
The Ringer
Predicting AFC Wild Cards. Plus: Favorite NFL Bets and Tuesday NBA Preview.
The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing the Patriots win last night and predicting the wild-card teams in the AFC (3:00). Then, they break down Jets-Lions (17:00) and Giants-Commanders (21:00) before sharing their favorite bets of the week (34:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing Tuesday’s NBA slate (50:00).
The Ringer
Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Kevin is joined by Thursday Night Football cohost and former NFL star Richard Sherman to discuss the 49ers’ ceiling this season, what makes Kyle Shanahan a great coach, his favorite DBs in the NFL, the success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks this season, and the struggles of Russell Wilson.
The Ringer
The 2023 NBA Trade Value List (Pencil, Not Ink) With Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House for the annual NBA Trade Value List, complete with honorable and dishonorable mentions and Bill’s top 70 trade value players. The Latest. The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started. Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and Co. are 6-7 and have...
The Ringer
Week 15 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 14 record: 7-6 Season record: 109-93-6 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (+3) The 49ers are coming off of a dominant 35-7 win over the Bucs, in which Brock Purdy looked more than capable of steering the ship and Christian McCaffrey totaled 153 yards from scrimmage. But Purdy is questionable for this game with an oblique injury, and the Niners will be without Deebo Samuel.
The Ringer
NFL Mock Draft: The Texans, Colts, and Panthers Add Their QBs of the Future
We’re still very early into the NFL draft process, and the Senior Bowl, the combine, and the league’s free agency free-for-all are sure to shake things up dramatically. But that isn’t going to keep us from taking an early look at what the first round could look like—from quarterback-team pairings to where this year’s class of playmaking receivers might land. Here’s The Ringer’s Mock Draft 1.0.
The Ringer
Is the Dolphins Offense Broken? Plus, Lions-Jets Preview and Sunday Leans
This week, Austin and Warren dive deep into the Dolphins offense and talk about what the Bills can do to continue slowing them down (1:00). Then, they share why the Jets defense will set the tone against the Lions (22:00) and discuss how the Panthers have turned their season around (32:00). Finally, they preview why the Bengals’ matchup against the Bucs is crucial for both teams’ playoff hopes (42:00).
2023 NFL Mock Draft: McShay’s Latest Has QB at No. 1
ESPN’s draft analyst has four quarterbacks going in the top 12 picks next spring.
The Ringer
Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team
Brock Purdy blew out Tom Brady. Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell caught a game-clinching first down. The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in the same season that they fired their head coach. One-score games and fourth-quarter comebacks continue to occur at sky-high rates. The NFL is nothing if not entertaining. This is the backdrop for The Ringer’s latest power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens still cling to top-10 spots despite quarterback injuries, while the Miami Dolphins are in a freefall as their healthy quarterback has fallen apart under pressure. The best of the NFL, however, isn’t changing, as the top five teams from a week ago remain the top five teams heading into Week 15.
The Ringer
Sean Payton on His Career and Future, Celtics-Lakers Overtime, and NCAA Nostalgia With Dave Dameshek
Russillo shares thoughts from his trip to Arizona to see Cardinals-Patriots, and observations from his trip to Crytpo.com Arena to see the Lakers-Celtics overtime battle (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion coach Sean Payton to discuss his first year off from coaching, arriving in New Orleans in 2006, the most impressive NFL offenses this season, Sean’s next coaching job, and more (19:00). Then Ryen talks with Dave Dameshek of Wondery and the Extra Points network about college sports fandom, the “Old Big East” Indiana under Bob Knight, bully head coaches, and more (53:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:02).
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives heated defense of Dowell Loggains hire
COLUMBIA — A fired-up South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer came to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains' introductory press conference on Wednesday, beginning with a nearly 12-minute opening statement. "I feel like some people might need a reminder of some of the things that we've done here at South Carolina...
The Ringer
The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started
Two months into the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions were 1-6. In those seven games, they did exactly what the 2021 Lions had done, which was exactly what every single Lions team has done throughout recorded history. They lost close games they should have won—Week 3 against the Vikings; Week 8 against the Dolphins—in embarrassing fashion. They face-planted against beatable opponents: shut out by the Patriots in Week 5, then trounced 24-6 by the Cowboys in Week 7 coming out of the bye. Head coach Dan Campbell went for fourth downs and the Lions failed to convert, inviting scrutiny from those with the luxury of hindsight. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn captained a turnstile unit, worst in the league in just about everything. Passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was fired midseason, right around the same time that 2021 offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn lost his play-calling duties. The 2022 Lions were the 2021 Lions. Year 2 of Campbell’s tenure was Year 1 all over again, just a little bit later, with a little less patience, with higher expectations and greater underachievement.
Yardbarker
'A Rock of a Man': Cowboys Injury Updates - Johnathan Hankins, Terence Steele, Dorance Armstrong
DEC 12 MONDAY MEDICALS In addition to offensive tackle Terence Steele now being out for the year with a severe injury, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is dealing with a strained pec from Sunday's win over the Texans that coach Mike McCarthy is suggesting is "significant.''. The Cowboys do believe that...
Comments / 0