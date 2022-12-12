Read full article on original website
Related
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
BBC
Creative solution needed to fix overbudget family services
There are calls for a "creative solution" to fix Gloucestershire's children and family services, which is currently £11m over budget. Liberal Democrat group leader, Ben Evans, said the council needed to invest in preventative services to stop costs from spiralling. Cabinet member Stephen Davies said the council already had...
BBC
Weston-super-Mare Food Bank has busiest day on record
A food bank has recorded its busiest ever day after nearly 12 years of operating in the community. The Weston-super-Mare Food Bank handed out 74 food parcels in the freezing weather on Friday, which were shared among 235 people. Manager Frederique Wigmore said the food bank had seen a 50%...
BBC
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
Comments / 0