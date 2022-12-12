President Joe Biden hailed the latest inflation report released Tuesday morning, saying it shows his economic plan "is working." Still, the president admits "prices are still too high" adding, "we have a lot more work to do." The new data showed that inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight decline. Speaking in the Roosevelt Room Tuesday, Biden said, "In a world where inflation is rising at double digits in many major economies around the world, inflation is coming down in America." Biden pointed to falling prices of gas, food, cars and others good as a sign his "economic plan is working." But he cautioned, it is still "going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we make the transition to a more stable and steady growth." All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago and reached a four-decade high earlier this year.

