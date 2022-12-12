Read full article on original website
Anger in rural areas fuels protests against Peru government
ANDAHUAYLAS, Peru (AP) — The anger of Peruvians against their government is nowhere more visible than in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community where the poor have struggled for years and where voters' support helped elect now-ousted President Pedro Castillo, himself a peasant like them. Their fury is such...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the U.S.” that could prompt a response from Moscow. Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the U.S. […]
GOP support for Trump 2024 presidential run is declining, poll shows
According to the 'USA Today'/Suffolk University survey, 61% of Republicans would prefer someone other than former President Donald Trump to run for office in 2024.
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. The move marks The post Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices appeared first on KION546.
Lula's win certified: Bolsonaro supporters clash with police, set fires in Brasilia
Brazilian security personnel and supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro clashed on Monday near the capital's police headquarters, following the arrest of an Indigenous chief involved in recent protests. On Wednesday, the leftist Lula received official documentation that he is president-elect, formally closing the intensely polarised electoral process between him and right-wing Bolsonaro.
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough; achievement will pave way for advancements in defense, clean power
WASHINGTON (AP) — US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough; achievement will pave way for advancements in defense, clean power. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Massive storm brings tornadoes, blizzard threat; more free COVID-19 tests; bust of Dred Scott author could be removed | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. Meanwhile, much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest.
Biden signs bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage
U.S. President Joe Biden has signed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that same-sex marriage is recognized across the nation while also protecting interracial marriages.
Trump's request for special master review formally dismissed by judge
CNN reports that a judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's request for a special master review of evidence seized from his Florida estate.
Biden hails inflation report as 'welcome news'
President Joe Biden hailed the latest inflation report released Tuesday morning, saying it shows his economic plan "is working." Still, the president admits "prices are still too high" adding, "we have a lot more work to do." The new data showed that inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight decline. Speaking in the Roosevelt Room Tuesday, Biden said, "In a world where inflation is rising at double digits in many major economies around the world, inflation is coming down in America." Biden pointed to falling prices of gas, food, cars and others good as a sign his "economic plan is working." But he cautioned, it is still "going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we make the transition to a more stable and steady growth." All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago and reached a four-decade high earlier this year.
SEC charges former FTX CEO; U.S. braces for wild weather week; donors meet to get Ukraine through winter | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors.
