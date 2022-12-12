ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush

The Freedom-Woodbridge High football team attracted plenty of attention for its record-setting offense this season. Its defense, led by standout defensive end TJ Bush, wasn’t too shabby either. Bush had two sacks and made five tackles for loss this past Saturday, helping the Eagles put the finishing touch on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt

A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC

A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind. Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles. The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
DULLES, VA
WTOP

16-year-old charged in Suitland HS shooting

A 16-year-old student has been charged as an adult in connection with last Thursday’s shooting of a student outside Suitland High School. Prince George’s County police said Wednesday the teen turned himself in on Tuesday. They also said that a 14-year-old who was initially arrested in that shooting had been released after authorities determined he was not involved.
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Jury to decide case of DC officers accused in moped driver’s death

A jury Thursday will discuss whether two D.C. police officers are to blame for a chase that ended in the death of a man riding a moped illegally. In October 2020, 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown was riding a Revel rental scooter, which has a top speed of 30 mph, on the sidewalk and without a helmet – both of which are traffic violations – in the 400 block of Kennedy Street in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy