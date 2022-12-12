ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
ELMONT, NY
WTOP

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Ahead of a very crucial stretch, Taylor Heinicke seems as relaxed as ever

Ahead of a crucial stretch, Heinicke seems as relaxed as ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Taylor Heinicke spent part of the Commanders’ bye week at his sister’s house in Georgia, where he had the chance to bond with his rapidly-growing nephew — “Last time I saw him he could barely crawl, now he’s running around like a maniac,” the quarterback said Wednesday — and recharge ahead of a seriously crucial stretch for him and his team.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Eagles’ Sanders, Raiders’ Adams among best bets to score

The fantasy playoffs are here and these scoring stars have a vast sample size to bolster their likelihoods to pay off for you in Week 15. These are the best bets to score. Williams is nothing if not prolific in the end zone this season for the Lions. He’s only topped 100 rushing yards once, in Week 4, but he’s scored more rushing TDs (14) than any other back in the NFL. He’s 49.91% TD dependent and he’s taking -125 odds to score with him into a matchup with the Jets front, a team that is middling against the run (18th), but makes for the worst matchup (32nd) for opposing WRs.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy