NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win. Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO