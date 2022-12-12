Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL On Tap: Penguins face Panthers looking for 7th straight victory
Ovechkin can pass Howe on all-time goals list; Marner looks to extend point streak to 24 games. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games on Thursday. Penguins back...
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
This post will be updated following the team's morning skate at Ball Arena in Denver. The Sabres open up a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG...
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
NHL
Washington Capitals W Magazine Now Available
Lifestyle publication features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography, content, and interviews with Capitals players. Arlington, Va. - W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The Blues came out on top in a grueling, physical battle against the division-rival Predators on Monday night. Playing his second overtime game in as many nights, Brayden Schenn was determined to not let Sunday's loss to Colorado repeat itself when he followed Jordan Kyrou's shot to beat the Predators.
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
Caps Come Home After Ovechkin Heroics
On Tuesday night in Chicago, Alex Ovechkin's 29th career hat trick lifted him to the 800-goal plateau, making him just the third player in NHL history to achieve that milestone. Now, the Caps' captain needs just one more goal to tie the legendary Gordie Howe (801) for second place on the NHL's all-time goal ledger.
NHL
Bridgestone Arena Ranks Among World Leaders in 2022 End of Year Reports
Nashville, Tenn. (December 15, 2022) - Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold and seventh in the world for gross ticket sales with $80,647,936.70 in revenue according to international trade publication Pollstar's 2022 Year End Industry Report. Additionally, Bridgestone Arena is eighth in the world on Billboard's 2022 Year-in-Touring bulletin Top Venues (15,001+ capacity) chart with $94.1 million and 800,000 tickets sold.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Battle Against Golden Knights
Chicago squares up against Vegas for the second time this season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game homestand with a contest against the Vegas Golden Knights (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 7-3 decision...
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
Sabres score 6 in 3rd period, blank Kings
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres scored six goals in the third period, and Craig Anderson made 40 saves in a 6-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Tage Thompson scored twice and had an assist, Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens had three assists for the Sabres (13-14-2), who are 4-2-2 in their past eight games.
