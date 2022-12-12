Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
NHL
NHL On Tap: Penguins face Panthers looking for 7th straight victory
Ovechkin can pass Howe on all-time goals list; Marner looks to extend point streak to 24 games. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games on Thursday. Penguins back...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Predators
WINNIPEG - Dylan Samberg was direct in his feelings about tonight's game against the Nashville Predators. "We're looking to win tonight," Samberg said. "We don't want to lose two in a row at any time of the year, and especially not at home. This is a big game for us and we're just looking to start off on the right foot and then just build from that."
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
NHL
Coyotes, Phoenix Children's Team Up for Howler's Kids Club
Duo also partnering with Bally Sports Arizona for Charity Broadcast on Friday. Howler is howlin' for the kids. The Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Children's have partnered together to present Howler's Kids Club, inviting all Coyotes fans 14 and under to join. Kids receive a welcome letter from Howler, Howler's autograph card, an official souvenir kids club membership ID card with Howler's Kids Club lanyard, a discount code for the online team store, and access to special contests and giveaways.
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
This post will be updated following the team's morning skate at Ball Arena in Denver. The Sabres open up a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel day to day, Theodore week to week for Golden Knights
Whitecloud month to month; Caufield likely for Canadiens at Senators on Wednesday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel is day to day, Shea Theodore week to week and Zach Whitecloud...
NHL
Jets drop back-and-forth affair against Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - It was everything a clash between two of the Western Conference's top teams should be, with back-and-forth action, a hat trick, big saves, and a roller-coaster ride of emotion. Unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), they came up on the wrong side of a 6-5 score against the...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Recap: Kochetkov Records Second Consecutive Shutout, Canes Win In Detroit
DETROIT, MI. - Carolina Hurricanes rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov became the team's first goalie to publish back-to-back shutouts since 2003 Tuesday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 1-0. The Story. Finally concluding a six-game road stretch that begin back on November 28, the Canes entered Little Caesars...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The Blues came out on top in a grueling, physical battle against the division-rival Predators on Monday night. Playing his second overtime game in as many nights, Brayden Schenn was determined to not let Sunday's loss to Colorado repeat itself when he followed Jordan Kyrou's shot to beat the Predators.
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
