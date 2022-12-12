Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Oscar-Contending Animated Charmer ‘The Originals’ Dials Clock Back to ‘70s Brooklyn When Kids Played In The Street And Neighbors Knew Each Other
If you happened to grow up in a particular section of Brooklyn in the ‘70s and played a game called Hot Peas and Butter with neighborhood kids, you might still have the welts to show for it. As the Oscar-contending animated short The Originals reveals, that old time-y outdoor game involved the “winner” getting to smack other kids with a belt. “Most of our games came with pain,” one of the characters in the true story remembers, with a certain fondness. The audio for the film comes from the reminiscences of a group of pals who have known each other “from when...
Comments / 0