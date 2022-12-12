If you happened to grow up in a particular section of Brooklyn in the ‘70s and played a game called Hot Peas and Butter with neighborhood kids, you might still have the welts to show for it. As the Oscar-contending animated short The Originals reveals, that old time-y outdoor game involved the “winner” getting to smack other kids with a belt. “Most of our games came with pain,” one of the characters in the true story remembers, with a certain fondness. The audio for the film comes from the reminiscences of a group of pals who have known each other “from when...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO