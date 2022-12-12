ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kyweathercenter.com

Heavy Rain Before Winter Starts to Flex

Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s another super-soaker of a day across Kentucky as a powerful storm system works through the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the name of the game today, but the focus quickly turns toward a harsh winter pattern taking shape. Rounds of heavy rain and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

More rain on the way tonight

This first wave of heavy rain has passed and the lighter showers are lingering as we head into the evening. Now, get set for another round of wet weather. The second round of heavy rain moves in as we make our way through the night. This second wave of heavy rain will more likely be in around 7 p.m. or shortly after. As for the temperatures, a warm front will sweep mild air over us which will push the temps near 50 degrees later tonight.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Very cold temperatures expected during Christmas week

While it’s too early to say if Western Kentucky will have a white Christmas, it’s shaping up to be a bitterly cold holiday week. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says “there is increasing confidence in bitterly cold air impacting the region later next week into the Christmas holiday.”
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Ride Into A Harsh Winter Pattern

Good Tuesday, everybody! It’s another fairly nice weather day, but a big storm system is about to slam the bluegrass state. A lot of rain will usher in a winter pattern that’s likely to turn harsh for much of the country heading into Christmas week. Let’s start with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says

Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Could Upcoming Cold Weather Produce a White Christmas?

The threat of severe weather for western Kentucky this week has trended down significantly but cold weather next week and the chances of a white Christmas seem to be trending upward. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said some storms will likely bring an inch or two of rain this week...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Heavy Rain From The West

Good evening, friends. Rain is rolling into the west and will soak Kentucky later tonight through Wednesday night. This heavy rain is ahead of a pattern changing storm system that introduces the country to a harsh winter setup over the next few weeks. Heavy rainfall of 1″-3″ should show up...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Change To Winter On The Way

Good Sunday, everyone. A few showers remain out there today, but our focus is on a busy week ahead. It’s the week of big changes that will usher in a full blown winter pattern that’s likely to take us through Christmas and into the beginning of the new year.
KENTUCKY STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
My 1053 WJLT

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy