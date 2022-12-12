Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain Before Winter Starts to Flex
Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s another super-soaker of a day across Kentucky as a powerful storm system works through the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the name of the game today, but the focus quickly turns toward a harsh winter pattern taking shape. Rounds of heavy rain and...
More rain on the way tonight
This first wave of heavy rain has passed and the lighter showers are lingering as we head into the evening. Now, get set for another round of wet weather. The second round of heavy rain moves in as we make our way through the night. This second wave of heavy rain will more likely be in around 7 p.m. or shortly after. As for the temperatures, a warm front will sweep mild air over us which will push the temps near 50 degrees later tonight.
Very cold temperatures expected during Christmas week
While it’s too early to say if Western Kentucky will have a white Christmas, it’s shaping up to be a bitterly cold holiday week. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says “there is increasing confidence in bitterly cold air impacting the region later next week into the Christmas holiday.”
A Busy Ride Into A Harsh Winter Pattern
Good Tuesday, everybody! It’s another fairly nice weather day, but a big storm system is about to slam the bluegrass state. A lot of rain will usher in a winter pattern that’s likely to turn harsh for much of the country heading into Christmas week. Let’s start with...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Several school districts on 2-hour delay due to fog, potential freezing rain in NC mountains
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in western North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday due to the potential for patchy fog and freezing rain, administrators said. Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools will both operate on a delay. A cold rain has settled over much of the Carolinas as a […]
Could Upcoming Cold Weather Produce a White Christmas?
The threat of severe weather for western Kentucky this week has trended down significantly but cold weather next week and the chances of a white Christmas seem to be trending upward. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said some storms will likely bring an inch or two of rain this week...
Tracking Heavy Rain From The West
Good evening, friends. Rain is rolling into the west and will soak Kentucky later tonight through Wednesday night. This heavy rain is ahead of a pattern changing storm system that introduces the country to a harsh winter setup over the next few weeks. Heavy rainfall of 1″-3″ should show up...
A Change To Winter On The Way
Good Sunday, everyone. A few showers remain out there today, but our focus is on a busy week ahead. It’s the week of big changes that will usher in a full blown winter pattern that’s likely to take us through Christmas and into the beginning of the new year.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
