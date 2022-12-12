This first wave of heavy rain has passed and the lighter showers are lingering as we head into the evening. Now, get set for another round of wet weather. The second round of heavy rain moves in as we make our way through the night. This second wave of heavy rain will more likely be in around 7 p.m. or shortly after. As for the temperatures, a warm front will sweep mild air over us which will push the temps near 50 degrees later tonight.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO