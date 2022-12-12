ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Lions deep at WR, Saquon struggles again & Purdy stars in 1st start

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWiuw_0jfPYl2L00

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski talk their way through all 10 of the NFL games that were played during the day on Sunday in Week 14, a week that included a ton of injuries and backup QBs and some bounce back fantasy performances from some unheralded QBs.

D’Andre Swift went back to his normal usage but the Detroit Lions’ offense is fun because of how deep their WR room is and how good Jared Goff is playing.

Trevor Lawrence showed exactly why he was the #1 overall pick with a virtuoso performance against the Titans, although it paled in comparison to what Jalen Hurts did against the New York Giants (and what Jalen Hurts seemingly does every week).

Josh Allen put his body on the line to get a win against the New York Jets, but it raised the question if there are any good fantasy players on the Buffalo Bills besides Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Deshaun Watson played terrible again, as did the Dallas Cowboys (who should’ve lost to the Houston Texans), and Patrick Mahomes played with his food until Russell Wilson rallied the Denver Broncos back before leaving with a scary head injury.

Brock Purdy showed that just about any QB can be good in the San Francisco 49ers offense, the Carolina Panthers showed they they can beat almost anybody, and J.K. Dobbins looked good in a very ugly game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

02:40 Lions 34, Vikings 23

14:40 Jaguars 36, Titans 22

24:15 Eagles 48, Giants 22

29:10 Bills 20, Jets 12

36:50 Bengals 23, Browns 10

43:00 Cowboys 27, Texans 23

47:20 Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

55:10 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

61:40 Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

64:50 Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

WHIO Dayton

Thursday Night Football: Whose story is more unlikely, Brock Purdy or Geno Smith?

In August, Geno Smith was trying to hold off Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting job. Nobody believed he'd be any good even if he won that competition. At least Smith was on the radar of NFL fans, though mostly for his failed stint with the New York Jets. Nobody knew Brock Purdy unless you're a Big 12 fan, study preseason football or are really into Mr. Irrelevant history. Purdy was fighting with Nate Sudfeld for a San Francisco 49ers' roster spot, and won that job based on a good preseason. Nobody expected him to be a factor this season, or maybe ever in the NFL.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves after benching, team unsure if he will return

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team with no indication of “when or if” he will return, according to The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. This news comes a day after Smith announced that the team made a "performance based" decision to bench Mariota for third-round rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Stephen Curry ruled out for rest of Warriors game with shoulder injury

The Golden State Warriors' season hasn't exactly gone according to plan, and now the team is holding its breath on Stephen Curry. The former MVP exited Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder injury, and was ruled out for the rest of the game by the Warriors soon after. The injury appeared to occur while Curry was trying to strip the ball on defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Desmond Ridder to start Week 15 for Falcons, replacing Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons officially made a quarterback switch. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback for the Falcons' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Arthur Smith announced Monday. Smith called the decision "performance-based" but also added that Mariota is likely headed to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Correa also was a free...
LOS ANGELES, CA
