SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
NBC Sports

Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
BBC

Ross Stewart: Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray patient over striker's injury return

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be given as long as is needed to be right for a return from a thigh injury lay-off, says boss Tony Mowbray. The Scotland striker, 26, was expected to return in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion but felt a twinge and was stood down from action.
BBC

Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone

West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC

Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust

Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
BBC

Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season

Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
BBC

Ulster Rugby: Some criticism of team 'nonsensical' - Darren Cave

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster. Former Ulster centre Darren Cave has described some criticism of Dan McFarland's side as "nonsensical" after heavy defeats by Leinster and Sale. Ulster lost 38-29 to rivals Leinster in...
BBC

Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live

A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...

