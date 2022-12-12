Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
NBC Sports
Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round
Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Julian Hits!, Rafael Rumours, Women’s FA Cup Foes, and More...
Julian Alvarez is showing the world what Manchester City supporters already knew, La Araña is world-class. As we cheer on young Julian, Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. ‘Remember the name’ - Man City fans go wild for Julian Alvarez after World...
BBC
Ross Stewart: Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray patient over striker's injury return
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be given as long as is needed to be right for a return from a thigh injury lay-off, says boss Tony Mowbray. The Scotland striker, 26, was expected to return in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion but felt a twinge and was stood down from action.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC
Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust
Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Arsenal v Lyon: Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall demands 'incredible performance' against Lyon
Jonas Eidevall says only an "incredible performance" against Lyon will ensure Arsenal qualify for the next round of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners will go through if they beat the reigning champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. They thrashed Lyon 5-1 in the reverse fixture and a draw will...
BBC
Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season
Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Some criticism of team 'nonsensical' - Darren Cave
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster. Former Ulster centre Darren Cave has described some criticism of Dan McFarland's side as "nonsensical" after heavy defeats by Leinster and Sale. Ulster lost 38-29 to rivals Leinster in...
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract
Chelsea target Rafael Leao may not extend his current AC Milan contract.
BBC
Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live
A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...
