MINNEAPOLIS – There's an overwhelming response to a plan to spread joy to Minnesota kids.The nonprofit "Be the Change MN" got high school students from five Twin Cities schools to help put together a holiday surprise for 200 elementary school kids in north Minneapolis. "If you have the resources, definitely do what you can to make a change," said Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore McKenzie McMoore.They want to make that change in the lives of K-5 students who attend Nellie Stone Johnson, a school in the heart of Minneapolis's north side."There's a lot of things happening around Nellie Stone Johnson that is...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO