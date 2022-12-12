ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

CBS Minnesota

Metro students band together to create "Winter Wonderland" for 200 north Minneapolis kids

MINNEAPOLIS – There's an overwhelming response to a plan to spread joy to Minnesota kids.The nonprofit "Be the Change MN" got high school students from five Twin Cities schools to help put together a holiday surprise for 200 elementary school kids in north Minneapolis.  "If you have the resources, definitely do what you can to make a change," said Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore McKenzie McMoore.They want to make that change in the lives of K-5 students who attend Nellie Stone Johnson, a school in the heart of Minneapolis's north side."There's a lot of things happening around Nellie Stone Johnson that is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"

MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mycouriertribune.com

Tartan High School

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
KARE 11

Glen Lake 5th graders seek support for inclusive playground

MINNETONKA, Minn — At a small elementary school of 460 students, eight students use a wheelchair. Now one classroom is working to get a new playground for all. At first glance, the Glen Lake playground seems inclusive and accessible. A ramp was installed about a decade ago and there are a couple of adaptive swings. Plus, students of all abilities play together at recess.
HOPKINS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
RICHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Miracle at the Met:. Radisson Blu Mall of America. December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Relive one...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Plow crews near full strength across Twin Cities as snowfall looms

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — With more snow coming on Thursday, rest easy knowing that street-clearing crews are largely at full strength. Despite pandemic-fueled staffing shortages across many industries, most of the largest municipalities in the Twin Cities metro area say they're doing just fine with staffing this winter. In Plymouth,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

