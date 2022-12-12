Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
Minneapolis activist Nekima Levy Armstrong recovering from brain tumor
MINNEAPOLIS — This Christmas will be especially meaningful for well-known Minneapolis social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong. In September, Armstrong underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor, which tests showed to be cancer-free. "I didn’t know if I’d be able to see my family again. I’m very grateful to...
Local nonprofit hosts '3000 Acts of Kindness' event for Minneapolis' unhoused community
MINNEAPOLIS — Staying warm during Minnesota's brutal winters can be hard and for the state's estimated 8000 unhoused community members, it's even harder. "I'm ready to get out of this cold," said unhoused Minneapolis resident Felicia Chance. Chance is among some 3000 people expected at Coated in Love's "3000...
Metro students band together to create "Winter Wonderland" for 200 north Minneapolis kids
MINNEAPOLIS – There's an overwhelming response to a plan to spread joy to Minnesota kids.The nonprofit "Be the Change MN" got high school students from five Twin Cities schools to help put together a holiday surprise for 200 elementary school kids in north Minneapolis. "If you have the resources, definitely do what you can to make a change," said Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore McKenzie McMoore.They want to make that change in the lives of K-5 students who attend Nellie Stone Johnson, a school in the heart of Minneapolis's north side."There's a lot of things happening around Nellie Stone Johnson that is...
12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"
MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
mycouriertribune.com
Tartan High School
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
LUSH Lounge & Theater hosts first-ever Queer Holiday Market
MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 you can support local makers and The Aliveness Project while checking off your holiday shopping list. LUSH Lounge & Theater is hosting its first annual Queer Holiday Market from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. John Thompson, the creator and...
Giving Voice Chorus gives holiday peace to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia
EDINA, Minn. — In a season that can be overwhelming for those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, a unique Twin Cities choir celebrated the holidays with carols and some of Broadway’s best tunes. The Giving Voice Crosstown Chorus presented a “Back to Broadway” concert at Meetinghouse...
Glen Lake 5th graders seek support for inclusive playground
MINNETONKA, Minn — At a small elementary school of 460 students, eight students use a wheelchair. Now one classroom is working to get a new playground for all. At first glance, the Glen Lake playground seems inclusive and accessible. A ramp was installed about a decade ago and there are a couple of adaptive swings. Plus, students of all abilities play together at recess.
mprnews.org
‘The queerest yet’: Minneapolis gets festive with Queer Holiday Market
The final month of the year in Minnesota is filled with the classics — ice fishing, hot chocolate, snowmobiling and annual holiday markets. This year there’s a new market in town: The Queer Holiday Market. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 the Queer Holiday Market hosted...
Reflecting on decade since marriage equality passed in Minnesota
RED WING, Minn. — Ten years after Minnesotans weighed in on the marriage debate, President Biden signed a law that mandates federal recognition for same-sex and interracial marriages. The President signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday during a ceremony on the South Lawn. And among...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
Anoka County's Minnesota Wildlife Center gets national attention
Tucked away in the country, in Stacy Minnesota, sits the Wildlife Science Center. It is home to 120 wolves, 3 black bears, 4 mountain lions, several birds and other reptiles. The center has its roots in as research facility started in 1976.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Miracle at the Met:. Radisson Blu Mall of America. December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Relive one...
Proposed mental health center in West St. Paul aims to fill gap in care spectrum
The Dakota County Northern Service Center in West St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. When a first-of-its-kind mental health treatment center opened in downtown Savage two years ago, local officials and other advocates hoped the facility would be a model for communities elsewhere in Minnesota and across the nation.
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
Plow crews near full strength across Twin Cities as snowfall looms
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — With more snow coming on Thursday, rest easy knowing that street-clearing crews are largely at full strength. Despite pandemic-fueled staffing shortages across many industries, most of the largest municipalities in the Twin Cities metro area say they're doing just fine with staffing this winter. In Plymouth,...
KARE
Minneapolis Public Schools faced with finding path out of 'impending fiscal crisis'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is facing an "imminent financial crisis," according to the district. In a memo from November 29, MPS Senior Financial Officer Ibrahima Diop said sticking with the status quo is "not sustainable" and that the time to effect change is "running short." The...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0