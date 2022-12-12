AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOMB THREAT DISRUPTS PATTI LABELLE CONCERT

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Patti LaBelle was chatting with her audience during her Christmas concert in Milwaukee on Saturday when security officers rushed her offstage. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the theater was evacuated because of a bomb threat. Riverside Theater seats 2,500 people and was nearly full. A woman attending the concert says the evacuation happened after LaBelle had sung two songs. Police say K9 units searched the theater and found no explosives. The theater’s operator says it will work with LaBelle to reschedule the concert.

STEVE AOKI WILL ACCOMPANY BILLIONAIRE ON SPACE FLIGHT

TOKYO (AP) - A Japanese billionaire wants to take Steve Aoki to the moon. Yusaku Maezawa says Aoki will be among the eight people who will go with him on a flight around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship. Maezawa’s other guests include K-pop star T.O.P of the group Big Bang and YouTuber Tim Dodd. Maezawa hopes to make the trip next year. However, the SpaceX Starship has yet to be launched with its Super Heavy booster or orbit the earth.

LINDSAY ELL GETS U.S. CITIZENSHIP

UNDATED (AP) - Lindsay Ell says she is proud to be a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada now. Ell writes on Instagram, “I am officially an American.” She says she passed the citizenship test earlier this year and just got the paperwork to make it “officially official.” Ell points out she got the papers ten years to the day after she signed her record deal. She says she’s proof that “you can do WHATEVER you want to in life if you want it badly enough.”

METRO BOOMIN IS #1 WITH “HEROES AND VILLAINS”

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Producer Metro Boomin and his high-profile friends have reached number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with “Heroes and Villains.” It moved 185,000 units in the past week. The 15-song collection features acts like John Legend, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage and The Weeknd. “Heroes and Villains” pushes “Midnights” by Taylor Swift to second place. “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage is number three. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” takes fourth, and Michael Buble’s “Christmas” is fifth.

LIZZO WILL BE “SNL” MUSICAL GUEST

NEW YORK (AP) - Lizzo will step in to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs on “Saturday Night Live” this week. Guitarist Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs is recovering from pneumonia. Austin Butler of the “Elvis” movie will guest-host.

ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

