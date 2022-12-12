AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 3 days ago

JURY STILL DECIDING FATE OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jurors in Los Angeles will continue deliberations today in the rape and sexual misconduct trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. They have deliberated for a week without coming to a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women have not asked any questions of the court, which can give clues to the status of their work. Weinstein, who was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and five other sexual assault charges. Weinstein is serving a prison sentence in New York for a conviction on similar charges.

BRITISH PRESS BLAST “HARRY AND MEGHAN”

LONDON (AP) - Many Brits are reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series with “whatever.” The British press, however, are fighting back. Among the allegations Harry and Meghan make in the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan” is that the British media want to destroy Meghan and have an overly close relationship with Buckingham Palace. The Daily Telegraph calls the documentary a “direct hit” on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, while the Sun tabloid calls it a money-maker aimed at an American audience. The Daily Mail calls the show “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish.” King Charles declined comment on Friday while meeting with two other actors -- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who own the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC. McElhenney joked he never heard of the series.

DAVID LETTERMAN INTERVIEWS UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT

NEW YORK (AP) - David Letterman interviews another comedian for today’s episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” -- only this one happens to be the president of Ukraine. Letterman interviewed former comedian and actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October on an underground subway platform for safety. The one-off episode debuts today on Netflix.

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” TOPS BOX OFFICE ON QUIET WEEKEND

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The major movie studios did not put out anything new this weekend, which allowed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to claim the number-one spot at the box office again. It earned another $11.1 million, giving “Wakanda Forever” its fifth week at the top. There were no major movies this weekend in anticipation of this week’s release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is expected to dominate next weekend. After “Wakanda Forever,” this weekend’s top movie draw was “Violent Night,” with “Strange World” at number three. “The Menu” was fourth, and “Devotion” was fifth.

AM Prep-Music

JIN OF BTS REPORTS FOR HIS MILITARY SERVICE YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) - The members of BTS are wishing “safe service” to their bandmate Jin, who reported for his mandatory military service yesterday in South Korea. BTS tweeted photos likely taken at a boot camp in a town near the border with North Korea. One photo shows them touching Jin’s shaved head. Only a couple of dozen fans showed up, because BTS’ record label said there would be no special event for Jin and fans...
Harry & Meghan to vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy on Thursday, when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. After the first three installments of “Harry & Meghan” focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism, California-based streaming giant Netflix promoted the latest episodes with a trailer in...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022

Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a lot has happened: He had a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 500 drones have already been sent to Ukraine and a new effort to raise funds toward 10 reconnaissance drones has been launched. ...
Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president made a public request Wednesday to Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated outside his sold-out appearance Friday. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he couldn’t offer the singer any money, but the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line in the capital’s massive main central plaza. ...
UK media: Boris Becker released from jail, faces deportation

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources. The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
