AM Prep-Segue

JURY STILL DECIDING FATE OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jurors in Los Angeles will continue deliberations today in the rape and sexual misconduct trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. They have deliberated for a week without coming to a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women have not asked any questions of the court, which can give clues to the status of their work. Weinstein, who was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and five other sexual assault charges. Weinstein is serving a prison sentence in New York for a conviction on similar charges.

BRITISH PRESS BLAST “HARRY AND MEGHAN”

LONDON (AP) - Many Brits are reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series with “whatever.” The British press, however, are fighting back. Among the allegations Harry and Meghan make in the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan” is that the British media want to destroy Meghan and have an overly close relationship with Buckingham Palace. The Daily Telegraph calls the documentary a “direct hit” on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, while the Sun tabloid calls it a money-maker aimed at an American audience. The Daily Mail calls the show “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish.” King Charles declined comment on Friday while meeting with two other actors -- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who own the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC. McElhenney joked he never heard of the series.

DAVID LETTERMAN INTERVIEWS UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT

NEW YORK (AP) - David Letterman interviews another comedian for today’s episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” -- only this one happens to be the president of Ukraine. Letterman interviewed former comedian and actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October on an underground subway platform for safety. The one-off episode debuts today on Netflix.

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” TOPS BOX OFFICE ON QUIET WEEKEND

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The major movie studios did not put out anything new this weekend, which allowed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to claim the number-one spot at the box office again. It earned another $11.1 million, giving “Wakanda Forever” its fifth week at the top. There were no major movies this weekend in anticipation of this week’s release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is expected to dominate next weekend. After “Wakanda Forever,” this weekend’s top movie draw was “Violent Night,” with “Strange World” at number three. “The Menu” was fourth, and “Devotion” was fifth.