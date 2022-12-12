Some Are Angels, Some Are Warriors, Some Are Survivors – All Are Heroes

Jeremiah Valeria and Silvia Vanni at the 2021 Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting. Jeremiah passed away one month ago and is now an Angel.

Kayson Roman with the Mystic Force Foundation members at the 2021 Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting. Kayson continues to be a true Warrior in his fight against Childhood Cancer.

Gold Ribbon Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Party 2022 for Childhood Cancer Warriors and Survivors as well as Angel families.

— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Children battling Childhood Cancer will be honored with beautiful Gold Ribbons adorned with the names of each child as an Angel, a Warrior, or a Survivor.

The names of each child will be read prior to the lighting of the tree.

The Mystic Force Foundation ‘s Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting and Holiday Party will be held in the courtyard of the North Miami Police Department . Families will enjoy refreshments, lots of special gifts including stuffed stockings and lots of toys, as well as a visit from Santa Claus and his elves. The beautiful Gold Ribbon Hero Tree will remain in the courtyard throughout the holidays so that families may come and visit at any time.

The ceremony is not open to the public and will be solely for the children battling cancer and their families. Children in all stages of treatment as well as survivors will join the foundation for an evening of fun and excitement.

This special ceremony will remind the parents and families that they are not alone in their fight and that their children are never forgotten. The holidays are especially difficult for families that have lost a child, we honor the memory of each of their children so that they know they continue to live on in our hearts and will always be remembered.

Gold is the color that represents Childhood Cancer because “Our children are more precious than gold”.

For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or call 305.726.1155

Event Details:

Monday December 12th

6:00pm – 8:00pm

North Miami Police Department

700 NE 124th Street

North Miami, FL 33161

Media is invited to meet in the courtyard directly in front of the Police station at 6:00pm.

The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 14-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 4th anniversary of The Heroes Hangout , the country’s first Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer, and is 100% community supported

