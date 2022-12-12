Accountability Now Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Management Consulting

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Accountability Now has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Management Consulting category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“Ensuring your company is tied to social initiatives really changes why you work every single day,” said Don Markland, CEO of Accountability Now. “Giving back becomes your North Star.”

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business

